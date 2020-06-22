HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift

The city will focus on major transport projects that help ease traffic gridlock and scrap less urgent ones since resources are limited, the HCM City government has said.

Motorcycles and cars stuck in traffic in HCM City, a common sight during peak hours. VNA/VNS Photo Manh Linh

The Department of Transport said it had developed a transport infrastructure plan for the next decade with a focus on the criteria that would determine the priority of projects based on planning, simulation and traffic forecast.

Tran Quang Lam, the department's director, said priority would be given to belt roads, highways and urban railways (metro No 1, 2, 3B, 5). Other urgent projects include elevated roads and others that connect with Tan Son Nhat Airport, Cat Lai Port and Hiep Phuoc Port.

HCM City mainly depended on public funding of transport projects, he said. "It has difficulty mobilising private capital".

Vo Van Hoan, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, said the city had spent 37.5 per cent of public investment in 2016-20 on transport infrastructure.

Now, due to limited resources, it would have to focus on congestion hotspots such as airport, seaports and roads to neighbouring provinces, he said.

It had worked closely with districts to promptly resolve problems related to land acquisition and compensation to speed up progress, he said.

“District leaders will be held responsible for compensation and land handover.”

It would ask the city Party Committee and People’s Council for permission to scrap projects considered less urgent, he said.

In 2016-20 the city completed a number of key transport works such as Pham Van Dong Street, the road leading to Phu Huu Port in District 9, the flyover at the Go May intersection, the intersection near the HCM City National University, and the flyovers at Vo Van Kiet Street and the Go Vap intersection, according to the People’s Committee.

They are now playing a major role in reducing congestion and accidents in the city.

According to the Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment, the city will complete 29 traffic projects and start work on 27 new ones this year.

Of the 27 new projects, the city has already kicked off 13 major projects with a total investment of VND3.5 trillion ($149.12 million). VNS

