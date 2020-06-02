Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 09:49:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City to increase subsidises for public bus operators

 
 
03/06/2020    09:42 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked the People’s Committee to approve an additional subsidy of VND161 billion (US$6.9 million) for public bus operators this year.

HCM City to increase subsidises for public bus operators

The number of people using public buses in HCM City has fallen sharply because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting operators hard. 

This will increase the subsidies to VND1.311 trillion ($56.4 million) this year.

Nguyen Duc Tri, deputy head of the department’s Public Transportation Management Centre, said the number of people using public buses in the city has declined sharply this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between February 3 and March 31, 20-70 per cent of bus services on the city’s 94 routes were cancelled, while all buses were off the road between April 1 and May 3.

Operations resumed after the social distancing campaign ended, though with the number trips reduced and a limit on the number of passengers in a bus.

From May 11 to 24, for instance, buses transported 3.9 million passengers on more than 169,000 trips, decreases of 39 per cent and 23 per cent respectively from the same period last year.

Demand is expected to return to normal in July and the number of trips on each route would be adjusted to meet demand, Tri said.

The rapid growth of app-based ride hailing services like Grab and GoViet has created tough competition for public transport.

 

People prefer these, especially for short trips, because of the convenience they offer.

For long the city has been trying to expand public transport and persuade more people to use it.

It provides subsidies of more than VND1 trillion ($43 million) to transport companies annually, but the number of passengers has been falling consistently though fares remain very low.

In 2014-18 they declined by 6.6 per cent a year on average.

Public buses only carried 255 million passengers last year, a drop of 12.1 per cent from 2018.  VNS

HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread

HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread

HCM City Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has agreed to a proposal from the municipal Transport Department on suspending all public bus services in the locality from April 1 to the end of April 15.

HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers

HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked District 1’s People’s Committee to consider opening a free parking space for bus riders' two-wheeled vehicles on Hàm Nghi Street.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

Hanoi is experiencing scorching hot weather which is forecasted to last until June 9.

Work to create a smoke-free environment
Work to create a smoke-free environment
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Luong Ngoc Khue, director general of the Medical Examination and Treatment Department and director of the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund speaks about his organisation’s efforts to create a smoke-free environment.

How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

American news-based television channel CNN has recently hailed success story of Viet Nam in the fight against COVID-19 with no fatalities.

A rare and vital talent
A rare and vital talent
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

There’s an old adage that will never be solved. What came first? The chicken or the egg?

Man imprisoned for trafficking rhino horns
Man imprisoned for trafficking rhino horns
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on June 1 sentenced Nguyen Van Pho to five years in prison for violating regulations on the protection of endangered, precious and rare animals.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 2
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Woman with illegal entry tracked in HCM City

Lands for HCM City metro line 2 to be handed over this month
Lands for HCM City metro line 2 to be handed over this month
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

District authorities in HCM City have been urged to complete land acquisition, compensation payment and resettlement by the end of June for the metro line No 2 between District 1 and District 12.

Australian police probe Aboriginal boy's arrest after video emerges
Australian police probe Aboriginal boy's arrest after video emerges
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The policeman has been placed on "restricted duties" after video captured the boy slamming on to bricks.

HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city
HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Health authority in Ho Chi Minh City will facilitate foreign experts and investors’ entry into the city through Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38
Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Both northern and central regions of Vietnam are seeing the recent heat wave intensify with the scorching weather expected to last for an additional five to seven days and temperatures set to hit over 38 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists.

Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Around 150 staff from a Chinese general contractor will enter Vietnam through a border gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to continue a metro project in Hanoi.

Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Two workers died and one remained missing after a bolt of lightning struck a quarry in Dien Bien Province on June 1.

The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Dog lovers in Vietnam recently shared a moving clip about an ethnic Mong woman crying when she had to sell her beloved dog due to her desperate poverty. 

Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Police in Krong Nang District in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak have discovered hundreds of marijuana plants grown in the coffee plantations of two households.

Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Police in Bac Ninh Province have arrested and launched legal proceedings against seven people for illegally appropriating property on social media.

Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

From this year on, May will be observed as a month to encourage all Vietnamese working people to participate in the national social insurance scheme.

The heat, and the salt, is on
The heat, and the salt, is on
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

The heat of summer is here and while many people are longing for the cooler days of autumn, the salt makers in the central province of Nghe An are thrilled to see the sun.

Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Demand for high quality agricultural products is increasing and many consumers are looking for organic options.

HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

A man in HCM City has volunteered to help repair motorbikes for passers-by on some highways in HCM City.

Hanoi covered in straw smoke
Hanoi covered in straw smoke
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

Many areas in the suburban Phuc Tho District in Hanoi have been covered in smoke caused by rice straw burning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 