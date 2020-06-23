HCM City to kick off Metro No.2 project

The city will begin implementing Metro No. 2 line project extending from Suoi Tien in Thu Duc District to Tham Luong in District 2, following the recent handover of a land plot from the People’s Committee of Tan Binh District.

HCM City will kick offconstruction of theMetro No. 2 line soon. Photo courtesy of tuoitre.com.vn

The People’s Committee of Tan Binh District last week organised the handover event, according to Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.

The Metro No.2 project will go through six districts, including 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu. Tan Binh District alone has 314 households and 42 organisations involved in land acquisition agreements.

Recently, Tan Binh District asked wards 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 to speed up land clearance.

All households have been supportive of the project and 297 of them have accepted to receive compensation and relocate.

As of June 18, the management board in charge of project compensation had prepared necessary documents to initially handle 145 cases, with total compensation amount of VNĐ900 billion.

According to a member of the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways, construction of Metro No. 2 will be carried out between 2021 and 2026.

At the end of 2026, Metro No. 2 is expected to welcome 140,000 passengers per day during the first phase and 400,000 passengers per day during the second phase.

He added that Metro No. 2 would be connected with Metro No.1, which is currently under construction and expected to be open next year.

With the two metros, locals will be able to conveniently travel within the city and from Suối Tiên in Thủ Đức District to Tham Luong in District 2. — VNS