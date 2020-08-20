HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.
HCM City's female traffic police team in charge of convoying delegations are being launched in the next few days. These days, in the area at the foot of Thu Thiem Bridge (District 2), the team are practicing hard to well complete exercises on delegation guides, traffic control, delegate protection, motorbike control skills.
Every morning, female police officers gather on the banks of Thu Thiem for practice
A police officer prepares her equipment for training.
This team of 58 female traffic police officers will perform the task of welcoming, convoying, and protecting delegations of the Party, State, and international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City.
The female traffic police officers have practiced basic skills to lead delegations.
Check the vehicle before driving.
The female police officers listen to the instructor's guide.
Practicing under the scorching sun but the enthusiasm of female police officers is still high
The team members are all officers with moral qualities, solid political bravery, high discipline, and the ability to adapt quickly in various situations.
Experienced male colleagues instruct female police officers to do the right exercises.
Practice on the road
Many female police officers were unfamiliar with the specialized motorcycle at first but they gradually became confident with the vehicle after being instructed by their trainers.
The motorcycles cross the zigzag line to practice the ability to keep balance.
Officers perform high-speed movement exercise for use in urgent situations.
Male colleagues said that in the early days of practice, female officers were unfamiliar with the specialized vehicles.
But now they are confident and ready for the launching day.
T. Tung
