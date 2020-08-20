Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers

22/08/2020    12:32 GMT+7

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

HCM City's female traffic police team in charge of convoying delegations are being launched in the next few days. These days, in the area at the foot of Thu Thiem Bridge (District 2), the team are practicing hard to well complete exercises on delegation guides, traffic control, delegate protection, motorbike control skills. 

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

Every morning, female police officers gather on the banks of Thu Thiem for practice

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

A police officer prepares her equipment for training.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

This team of 58 female traffic police officers will perform the task of welcoming, convoying, and protecting delegations of the Party, State, and international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

The female traffic police officers have practiced basic skills to lead delegations.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

Check the vehicle before driving.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

The female police officers listen to the instructor's guide.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

Practicing under the scorching sun but the enthusiasm of female police officers is still high

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

The team members are all officers with moral qualities, solid political bravery, high discipline, and the ability to adapt quickly in various situations.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

Experienced male colleagues instruct female police officers to do the right exercises.

 
Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

Practice on the road

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

Many female police officers were unfamiliar with the specialized motorcycle at first but they gradually became confident with the vehicle after being instructed by their trainers.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

The motorcycles cross the zigzag line to practice the ability to keep balance.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

Officers perform high-speed movement exercise for use in urgent situations.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM
Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM
Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM
Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

Male colleagues said that in the early days of practice, female officers were unfamiliar with the specialized vehicles.

Bóng hồng luyện lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn trước ngày ra mắt ở TP.HCM

But now they are confident and ready for the launching day.

T. Tung

 
 

