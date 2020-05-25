Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/05/2020 10:20:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City to merge three districts to create innovative hub

 
 
26/05/2020    10:16 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Home Affairs has submitted a plan to the People's Committee on the merger of three districts and 19 wards in the eastern side of the city.

HCM City to merge three districts to create innovative hub

The city plans to merge districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc with 19 wards from other districts to form a creative hub in the eastern part of the city.

The city will merge districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc and 19 wards in districts 3, 4, 5, 10 and Phu Nhuan to form the creative hub.

The plan was completed after the Prime Minister and ministry officials met in the city on May 8.

The number of districts will drop from 24 to 22 and wards from 322 to 312.

After the merger, the new hub is expected to spread over more than 211sq.km and be home to more than 1.1 million people ​​.

 

The hub will take advantage of available facilities in the area such as universities in Thu Duc District, Saigon High-Tech Park in District 9 and Thu Thiem New Urban area in District 2.

The eastern area also has convenient and modern transport infrastructure, including Metro Line No 1 from Ben Thanh in District 1 to Suoi Tien in District 9, Hanoi Highway, the expressway from HCM City to Dong Nai Province and Cat Lai Port, the largest in Vietnam.

The eastern area will be developed into an innovation hub based on a digital, knowledge-based economy.  VNS

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

HCM City innovation hub requires universities to train human resources

HCM City innovation hub requires universities to train human resources

HCM City’s plans to set up an innovation hub and become a smart city mean opportunities for universities to train human resources and related challenges.

 
 

Other News

.
Coffee farms see high yields from new trees
Coffee farms see high yields from new trees
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Coffee farms in Kon Tum Province are producing higher yields from new coffee trees and older trees grafter with young shoots. 

Youngsters share views on building the future
Youngsters share views on building the future
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Hundreds of Vietnamese youngsters across the country took part in the online UN75 Youth Forum on Sunday to discuss what they want in the future, a key theme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Student a shining example of kindness in Hanoi
Student a shining example of kindness in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The heavy rain on an early morning in April could not stop Dinh Thi Thao and her friends starting their rounds of small houses on the outskirts of Hanoi.

Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

Pre-school teachers face hurdles in accessing financial support
Pre-school teachers face hurdles in accessing financial support
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Many pre-school teachers in HCM City’s private schools have found themselves ineligible for the support package the city has allocated to help those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi to build eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District
Hanoi to build eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Transport Department has agreed with a proposal of building eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District.

Coastal road to be built in Thanh Hoa Province
Coastal road to be built in Thanh Hoa Province
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A new coastal road will be built between Hoang Hoa-Sam Son and Quang Xuong-Tinh Gia in the central province of Thanh Hoa under a public-private partnership.

Southern fruit farmers plagued by poor harvest, low prices
Southern fruit farmers plagued by poor harvest, low prices
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The southern region is entering the peak harvest season for many fruits like durian, mango, rambutan, avocado, mangosteen, and jackfruit, but farmers are suffering from poor harvests.

Vietnam named best COVID-19 fighter globally by Politico
Vietnam named best COVID-19 fighter globally by Politico
SOCIETYicon  25/05/2020 

The US news website Politico has ranked Vietnam the best performer worldwide in the fight against COVID-19.

Younger generation show off patriotism
Younger generation show off patriotism
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23 giờ trước 

During the war, young people showed their undying love for the Fatherland, and were ready to sacrifice their lives for national independence. Nowadays, young people have found another way to show their love in small ways.

Western Australia hit by 'once-in-a-decade' storm
Western Australia hit by 'once-in-a-decade' storm
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A vast stretch of coast is lashed by torrential rain and huge swells, causing widespread damage.

Vietnam continues repatriating citizens as global coronavirus cases pass 5 million
Vietnam continues repatriating citizens as global coronavirus cases pass 5 million
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

The upcoming repatriation flights will help roughly 2,000 people fly home.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 24
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

Vietjet flies Vietnamese citizens home from Myanmar

English language centers reassess online capabilities
English language centers reassess online capabilities
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

English centers will have to re-assess their technological capability and products after the pandemic ends because the crisis has changed everything.

HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries
HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

HCM City is asking approval to grant new work permits to foreign experts or highly skilled workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories, especially those in charge of the two metro lines in the city.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal
Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal
VIDEOicon  24/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to a VND10.99 trillion ($472 million) investment for building the Tan Son Nhat airport’s third terminal.

Special charitable model in Hanoi
Special charitable model in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  23/05/2020 

There is a place in Hanoi providing clothes, drinking water and books for free.

Ministry proposes road maintenance fee cut for transport firms
Ministry proposes road maintenance fee cut for transport firms
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) recently asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to exempt and reduce the road maintenance fees for transport vehicles and firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad
Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Vietnamese workers abroad are not allowed to work as masseuse/masseur at hotels, restaurants and entertainment facilities abroad from May 20.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 23
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 23
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, British pilot transferred to another hospital

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 