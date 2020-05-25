HCM City to merge three districts to create innovative hub

The HCM City Department of Home Affairs has submitted a plan to the People's Committee on the merger of three districts and 19 wards in the eastern side of the city.

The city plans to merge districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc with 19 wards from other districts to form a creative hub in the eastern part of the city.

The city will merge districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc and 19 wards in districts 3, 4, 5, 10 and Phu Nhuan to form the creative hub.

The plan was completed after the Prime Minister and ministry officials met in the city on May 8.

The number of districts will drop from 24 to 22 and wards from 322 to 312.

After the merger, the new hub is expected to spread over more than 211sq.km and be home to more than 1.1 million people ​​.

The hub will take advantage of available facilities in the area such as universities in Thu Duc District, Saigon High-Tech Park in District 9 and Thu Thiem New Urban area in District 2.

The eastern area also has convenient and modern transport infrastructure, including Metro Line No 1 from Ben Thanh in District 1 to Suoi Tien in District 9, Hanoi Highway, the expressway from HCM City to Dong Nai Province and Cat Lai Port, the largest in Vietnam.

The eastern area will be developed into an innovation hub based on a digital, knowledge-based economy. VNS

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.