28/07/2020 14:16:27 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure

28/07/2020    14:14 GMT+7

HCM City needs more than VND950 trillion (US$41 billion) to invest in transport infrastructure from 2020 to 2030.

HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure

Traffic jams regularly occur at the western gateway of HCM City during peak hours. The city plans to invest VND950 trillion (US$41 billion) in transport infrastructure from now to 2030.

The city’s Department of Transport has submitted its transport infrastructure development plan to 2030 to the People's Committee.

The plan includes 639km of roads, 78 bridges, 18 intersection projects, 32 static traffic projects, five projects under a smart urban programme, 211.9km of urban trains and bus rapid transit (BRT) routes, and 379km of inland waterways.

About VND429 trillion ($18.5 billion) in funds are needed for transport infrastructure works from this year to 2025, and more than VND523 trillion ($22.5 billion) from 2025 to 2030.

Of the total investment capital, more than VND457 trillion ($19.7 billion) will be allocated from the city’s State budget and the remainder will be sourced from the Central Government budget as well as public-private-partnership investment, official development assistance (ODA) and other sources.

The city’s State budget will be used to carry out programmes to reduce traffic congestion and accidents, key transport infrastructure, compensation payments for land clearance for ODA projects, and transport projects that connect Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Cat Lai Port, and the Hiep Phuoc Port project.

Other capital sources will be used for the Belt Ring Road No 3 and 4 projects, expressway projects, Cat Lai and Can Gio bridges, metro lines, inland waterway ports and dry ports, new inter-provincial bus stations, BRT and cargo terminals.

 

The department in collaboration with the Southern Transport Consultation and Designing Joint Stock Company (Tedi South) will carry out the plan. It will draw up a roadmap for a modern transport infrastructure system that improves connectivity and reduces congestion and accidents.

It will also focus on research to develop radial axes, high-capacity highways, ring roads and inter-regional links and roads to new urban areas and industrial parks, as well as urban roads linking new urban areas, industrial parks, waterway ports and airports.

In the 2016-20 period, the city completed 51 of 172 key transport projects, reaching 29.7 per cent of its target.

They include Phu Huu Bridge on the Eastern Ring Road, an upgrade of Pham Van Dong Street; expansion of Phu Huu Port; and building an overpass at the Truong Son-Tan Son Nhat - Binh Loi - Outer Belt road intersection, the An Suong tunnel, the My Thuy underground tunnel and an intersection at National University of HCM City.  VNS

Lack of funds is the main reason for the slow progress of several major transportation works in HCM City, the city People’s Council heard at a session last week.

HCM City has kicked off 13 major traffic projects with total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$149.12 million), according to the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

 
 

HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed district health officials to either send messages or call parents of children born between January and September in 2019 to remind them about vaccination schedules this year.

VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam has spared no efforts to protect its citizens in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in many countries and territories to ensure the best health conditions for Vietnamese people.

Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

When he was growing up, Le Hieu Hien had one dream in life, to become an army officer.

Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Hundreds of border guards, in addition to eight mobile teams, have been placed on duty around the clock to monitor 74 border checkpoints across major border routes in an effort to prevent future illegal border crossings.

10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

10 Chinese people have been arrested while trying to get into Lao Cai Province on July 27.

Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded an additional 11 COVID-19 cases connected to Da Nang Hospital on July 27 evening, raising the country’s total infections to 431, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Veteran Pham Huu Duong is busy all day in the garden to look after 8ha of crops that are bringing high profits to his family as well as creating jobs for dozens of locals.

Nations with more in common than people realise
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A top US Marine based in Hanoi says he believes Vietnam and the US have a lot more in common these days than they ever had different.

Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of HCM City on July 27 handed down five death sentences and four terms of life imprisonment to defendants involved in a major drug ring led by Van Kinh Duong.

Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The first night since the implementation of a new social distancing order has seen restaurants close and streets left deserted throughout Da Nang, with images across the city showing the impact of new COVID-19 cases being detected.

12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Danang has recorded 12 new suspected cases of Covid-19 infection, according to acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Students in Australia are coerced into faking their own kidnappings in the extortion scheme.

Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The suspected patient crawled through a drain then swam to North Korea, the South says.

Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Tall buildings in Hanoi shook as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Son La Province at around 12.14pm local time on Monday.

Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Government has issued e-visa to citizens from 80 countries since July 1 this year, according to its latest Resolution No. 79/NQ-CP.

Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

