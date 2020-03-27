Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 21:25:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City to suspend 54 bus routes due to COVID-19

 
 
27/03/2020    17:23 GMT+7

The Transport Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 27 proposed suspending 54 bus routes and cut 60 percent of trips on fixed routes from March 28 to April 5 to curb the spread of the COVD-19 pandemic.

HCM City to suspend 54 bus routes due to COVID-19 hinh anh 1

HCM City to suspend 54 bus routes and cut 60 percent of trips on fixed routes 

Among the 54 routes to be suspended, there are 27 routes without subsidies connecting to the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, Tien Giang, Tay Ninh and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, nine inner-city routes without subsidies, and 18 routes with subsidized prices but with low travel demand of below 1,200 passengers a day and going through schools and entertainment areas.

The city will only maintain the operation of routes with subsidized prices and having high travel demand and no alternative means of transportation.

To support transportation firms which have to temporarily stop part of their routes or cut down trips, the Transport Department will have working sessions with them, and consult the municipal People’s Committee to provide financial support for over 5,000 labourers who are forced to be unemployed temporarily due to the pandemic.

 

From March 25, the department asked transportation firms to request their vehicles to transport less than 50 percent of their capacity and no more than 20 passengers at a time.

Passengers on contract, tourism and transit routes are required to wear face masks and make compulsory medical declarations.

The Department also suggested the People’s Committee to ask for the Transport Ministry’s consideration of minimizing the number of domestic flights to/from the Tan Son Nhat International Airport; and direct the Vietnam Railway Corporation to request the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company to closely coordinate with the municipal Department of Transport and related units to strictly control passengers at the Saigon Station.

On March 26, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport served 12,671 passengers aboard 115 domestic flights and 1,306 passengers on board 47 international flights, equivalent to 20 percent of those on normal days. Meanwhile, the Saigon Railway Station serves 869 passengers aboard 10 trains, down 8 trains. The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company plans to reduce the number of train trips to six a day./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee
Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam has had a good control of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the national steering committee for the pandemic prevention and control.

Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home
Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia has been working with other Vietnamese agencies in the country and Russian airline Aeroflot to bring about 100 Vietnamese citizens stranded at the Moscow International Airport.

Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Noi Bai International Airport has put into operation a mobile disinfection chamber in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the community.

COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Hundreds of aircraft have crammed themselves into the parking area of a deserted Noi Bai Airport as the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 has seen tourism activities come to a halt and the majority of flights cancelled.

Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
VIDEOicon  4 giờ trước 

Thousands of people are fighting. Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

How 'Social Distancing' actually works
How 'Social Distancing' actually works
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.

Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

A linen shirt and trousers seemed appropriate for a chilly spring day in Hanoi, Nguyen Linh Chi thought as she adjusted her collar.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam's Central Highlands provinces cope with drought
Vietnam's Central Highlands provinces cope with drought
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Authorities and farmers in the Central Highlands region are taking measures to cope with severe drought to reduce damages to crops. 

Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Many restaurants in Hanoi are still open, ignoring the local authorities’ ban for Covid-19 prevention.

Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders
Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology has piloted the use of a robot to remind its staff to wear masks for Covid-19 prevention.

National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact
National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is set to chair a national teleconference between the Government and localities in the next few days to discuss measures to deal with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south
Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As the worst-hit northern region sees improvements, concerns are growing over poorer southern areas.

Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 26 evening announced five new cases that tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number in the country to 153.

Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Barbers and hairdressers have been allowed to remain open, despite coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

From Saturday, foreigners will not be allowed into China - even if they have visas.

PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The grim milestone came as Donald Trump predicted the US would get back to work "pretty quickly".

Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
VIDEOicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport. 

Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

It has been a week since Tran Diem My, a student of Hanoi Medical University, began volunteering.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 