31/07/2020 11:51:31 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
HCM City to suspend non-essential services, gatherings from July 31

31/07/2020    10:47 GMT+7

The HCM City People’s Committee on July 30 ordered temporary closure of establishments providing non-essential services in the city, including bars and discotheques, as from 0:00 am of July 31 until further notice.

HCM City to suspend non-essential services, gatherings from July 31
Bui Vien Street in Ho Chi Minh City, a location frequented by tourists

The decision was made to curb the spread of the coronavirus, after two locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 were detected in the city in the past few days.

The organisation of events attracting crowds such as festivals, fairs, trade promotions and conferences will be halted. Local authorities also warned against crowd gatherings at weddings and funerals and of more than 30 at public places (except for schools and hospitals).

Agencies and authorities at all levels were asked to stay vigilant against the pandemic and revise plans on battling the pandemic in the new circumstances.

The Department of Information and Communications was requested to bolster communications activities on the pandemic, preventive measures and health recommendations.

According to the city’s Department of Health, there were 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases in HCM City as of July 30, with two newest cases being reported on July 29.

Some 9,000 people recently returning from the central city of Da Nang home to the latest COVID-19 outbreak have made health declarations, while nearly 6,000 had their samples taken, the department said.

HCM City health sector takes preventive measures against COVID-19

The Ministry of Health should allow private hospitals to charge fees for COVID-19 tests, the HCM City Department of Health suggested at a press meeting on Wednesday on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Tăng Chí Thượng, deputy head of the department, said the ministry should set up a fee framework for COVID-19 tests at private hospitals to avoid high or varying fees.


Private hospitals have invested in testing systems, so they should be allowed to collect fees, he said.

In the previous outbreak several months ago, the hospitals offered free COVID-19 tests.     

 

Nguyễn Trí Dũng, head of the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said the city has 13 health facilities with the capacity of providing COVID-19 tests. They can offer 2,000 tests each day or up to 3,000 if necessary.  

Thượng said the Củ Chi Field Hospital and Cần Giờ COVID-19 Treatment Hospital have reopened.

The department has instructed all hospitals and health facilities to strengthen measures to control transmission and screening, and test patients and health staff who have symptoms of COVID-19 and isolate them.

They were also asked to remind patients to wash hands, wear masks, have their body temperature taken, and fill out health declaration forms.

Patients who have symptoms such as fever and cough should be examined at hospitals and health facilities’ separate areas.

If they have symptoms related to COVID-19, hospitals and health facility staff should call the 115 Emergency Aid Centre to transport them to the nearest hospital or health facility with isolated zones for examination and treatment.

Private and public hospitals should assess safety levels based on the established criteria required for safe hospitals for treating diseases related to acute respiratory and COVID-19 infections.

Health stations in wards and communes and public and private health clinics should also apply the Department of Health’s criteria on assessing risks of COVID-19 transmission at health facilities.       

Drugstores in the city should record the full name, address and phone number of customers who have symptoms of cough and fever. Drugstore staff should urge customers to use health declaration applications and report to health centres in their locality for surveillance.

Thượng said the city’s COVID-19 prevention and control is focusing on early prevention, timely detection and comprehensive quarantine methods. City residents are encouraged to co-operate with local authorities and health officials to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee, said the city will choose eight three- to five-star hotels in districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and Tân Bình to use as quarantine areas. People staying there will have to pay a fee.  

The hotels will do unannounced checks to ensure compliance with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control. VNA/VNS/VNN

 
 

.
Foreigners actively contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image
Foreigners actively contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The National External Information Service Awards 2019 held recently in Hanoi attracted the participation not only of Vietnamese journalists but also of foreigners interested in the country.

Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings
Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Border guards operating in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and close to border crossings in an effort to control illegal entry into the country and successfully curb the spread of COVID-19.

Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The daily life of local residents in Da Nang’s quarantined areas is as normal as possible following the start of a lockdown order on streets surrounding three hospitals, all of which have emerged as hotspots for fresh cases of community infection.

Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Border guard forces and agencies in cities and provinces are strictly monitoring travel through border gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Bars, club, and cinemas have been suspended in Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue and Dak Lak provinces for virus prevention after Danang outbreak.

Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Comprehensive training cooperation between universities and businesses can help create a high-quality workforce for data science and high technology development in the 4.0 industry era.

Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development
Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Head of the Interdisciplinary Department under Vietnam National University Hanoi, Assistant professor Dr Nguyen Van Hieu talks about doctoral programmes on climate change and sustainable development

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 30
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Health Ministry sends additional personnel to Da Nang coronavirus hotspot

COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order
COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Central Highland province of Dak Lak has decided to impose the social distancing order, starting 00.00hrs July 30, after a local resident returning from Da Nang city was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang
Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has asked to provide Covid-19 tests for all local people who have returned from the central city of Danang after the renewed Covid-19 outbreak.

Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A low-pressure zone is currently building up in the East Sea area and is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the course of the next 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Military Zone 5 High Command sprayed disinfectant throughout three hospitals and some residential areas in Da Nang on the evening of July 29 following a lockdown being enforced due to the detection of COVID-19 cases.

Portland protests: Federal forces ready for phased pullout
Portland protests: Federal forces ready for phased pullout
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Oregon's governor calls the officers "an occupying force", but the president says they saved the city.

Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam will impose social distancing on Hoi An tourist city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, starting 00.00hrs July 31, after a local resident was infected with COVID-19.

Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi capital is conducting an extensive COVID-19 testing campaign as more than 21,000 people have returned to the capital city from Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot in central Vietnam.

HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh district has detected 11 Chinese nationals who had previously entered Vietnam illegally, local police said on July 29.

Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday urged improving testing capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests on individuals who are in close contact with patients and those at hotspots.

Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

HCM City views “greater satisfaction of residents and businesses as a top priority” as part of its effort to ensure better governance and public administration, a city official said yesterday.

HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to open public bidding for 45 bus routes by the end of this year and early next year.

Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities on Wednesday evening decided to lockdown an alley of Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Tay Ho District after a local resident was suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

