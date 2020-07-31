HCM City to suspend non-essential services, gatherings from July 31

The HCM City People’s Committee on July 30 ordered temporary closure of establishments providing non-essential services in the city, including bars and discotheques, as from 0:00 am of July 31 until further notice.

Bui Vien Street in Ho Chi Minh City, a location frequented by tourists

The decision was made to curb the spread of the coronavirus, after two locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 were detected in the city in the past few days.

The organisation of events attracting crowds such as festivals, fairs, trade promotions and conferences will be halted. Local authorities also warned against crowd gatherings at weddings and funerals and of more than 30 at public places (except for schools and hospitals).

Agencies and authorities at all levels were asked to stay vigilant against the pandemic and revise plans on battling the pandemic in the new circumstances.

The Department of Information and Communications was requested to bolster communications activities on the pandemic, preventive measures and health recommendations.

According to the city’s Department of Health, there were 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases in HCM City as of July 30, with two newest cases being reported on July 29.

Some 9,000 people recently returning from the central city of Da Nang home to the latest COVID-19 outbreak have made health declarations, while nearly 6,000 had their samples taken, the department said.

HCM City health sector takes preventive measures against COVID-19

The Ministry of Health should allow private hospitals to charge fees for COVID-19 tests, the HCM City Department of Health suggested at a press meeting on Wednesday on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Tăng Chí Thượng, deputy head of the department, said the ministry should set up a fee framework for COVID-19 tests at private hospitals to avoid high or varying fees.



Private hospitals have invested in testing systems, so they should be allowed to collect fees, he said.

In the previous outbreak several months ago, the hospitals offered free COVID-19 tests.

Nguyễn Trí Dũng, head of the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said the city has 13 health facilities with the capacity of providing COVID-19 tests. They can offer 2,000 tests each day or up to 3,000 if necessary.

Thượng said the Củ Chi Field Hospital and Cần Giờ COVID-19 Treatment Hospital have reopened.

The department has instructed all hospitals and health facilities to strengthen measures to control transmission and screening, and test patients and health staff who have symptoms of COVID-19 and isolate them.

They were also asked to remind patients to wash hands, wear masks, have their body temperature taken, and fill out health declaration forms.

Patients who have symptoms such as fever and cough should be examined at hospitals and health facilities’ separate areas.

If they have symptoms related to COVID-19, hospitals and health facility staff should call the 115 Emergency Aid Centre to transport them to the nearest hospital or health facility with isolated zones for examination and treatment.

Private and public hospitals should assess safety levels based on the established criteria required for safe hospitals for treating diseases related to acute respiratory and COVID-19 infections.

Health stations in wards and communes and public and private health clinics should also apply the Department of Health’s criteria on assessing risks of COVID-19 transmission at health facilities.

Drugstores in the city should record the full name, address and phone number of customers who have symptoms of cough and fever. Drugstore staff should urge customers to use health declaration applications and report to health centres in their locality for surveillance.

Thượng said the city’s COVID-19 prevention and control is focusing on early prevention, timely detection and comprehensive quarantine methods. City residents are encouraged to co-operate with local authorities and health officials to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee, said the city will choose eight three- to five-star hotels in districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and Tân Bình to use as quarantine areas. People staying there will have to pay a fee.

The hotels will do unannounced checks to ensure compliance with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control. VNA/VNS/VNN