HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer

The University of Economics – Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has been ranked among the world’s Top 25 performing universities in income from continuous professional development, which concerns the level of knowledge transfer, by U-Multirank.

UEH ranked among the world’s Top 25 performing universities in knowledge transfer (Photo: UEH)

This is the fourth time the UEH has been listed in the ranking. This year, it is the only Vietnamese university earning a place in this list.

U-Multirank is an independent ranking prepared with seed funding from the European Commission’s Erasmus programme.

It is a multidimensional, user-driven approach to international ranking of higher education institutions, comparing the performances of universities in the five dimensions of university activity: teaching and learning, research, knowledge transfer, international orientation and regional engagement./.VNA