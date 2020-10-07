HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students

The International University-Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City has decided to pay doctoral students VND10 million (US$430) for monthly living expenses and waive tuition fees of up to 100 per cent in the 2020-21 academic year.

Students of International University do research. — Photo Courtesy of the university

The students will be asked to spend their time in research and teach at the university.

Le Dinh Minh Tri, head of its postgraduate training division, said: “Candidates will have to meet the university’s criteria on maintaining this payment and work full time at it.

“They should have one published research paper. They will have to take part sufficiently in the activities of the faculty, department or centres where they work.” VNS

