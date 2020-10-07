Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/10/2020 14:15:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students

07/10/2020    13:01 GMT+7

The International University-Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City has decided to pay doctoral students VND10 million (US$430) for monthly living expenses and waive tuition fees of up to 100 per cent in the 2020-21 academic year.

HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
Students of International University do research. — Photo Courtesy of the university

The students will be asked to spend their time in research and teach at the university.     

Le Dinh Minh Tri, head of its postgraduate training division, said: “Candidates will have to meet the university’s criteria on maintaining this payment and work full time at it.

 

“They should have one published research paper. They will have to take part sufficiently in the activities of the faculty, department or centres where they work.”  VNS

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

Vietnamese students eligible to borrow US$107 monthly

Vietnamese students eligible to borrow US$107 monthly

From December 1, 2019, university and college students are eligible to ask for a loan of VND2,5 million (US$107) monthly for living expenses.  

 
 

Other News

.
Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on October 7 morning
Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on October 7 morning
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Vietnam over the past 12 hours from 6pm on October 6 to 6am on October 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, has filed an appeal against the judgments which were announced at the first instance trial.

Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed great challenges to the Government, but the Government’s proactiveness was key to helping Vietnam devise effective solutions in the fight against the pandemic,

Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather
Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The central region is forecast to experience prolonged heavy rains and floods in the coming days due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.

Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The 84-year-old Do Thi Mo in Thanh Hoa has become known across Vietnam after she asked local authorities not to classify her household as 'poor' in September last year, effectively forgoing many benefits and preferential treatment.

University admission scores increase sharply
University admission scores increase sharply
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

University admission scores this year increased compared to 2019, with information technology, computer science, international economics and marketing attracting a large number of candidates.

Hai Phong hotel locked down after new Covid-19 case
Hai Phong hotel locked down after new Covid-19 case
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

A hotel in Hai Phong City has been locked down since October 5 after a Japanese man who stayed there tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

20 tiny teeth in tumour removed
20 tiny teeth in tumour removed
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Doctors from the Hung Vuong General Hospital in the northern province of Phu Tho have removed a teeth tumour from a 12-year-old patient.

Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion
Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tien Giang is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Five people were killed after a car hit a motorbike in the central province of Nghe An on Sunday evening.

Training costs are high, but students stay abroad to work: experts
Training costs are high, but students stay abroad to work: experts
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam is facing a brain drain: elite intellectuals trained abroad do not return, while some in Vietnam seek opportunities to work abroad.

Disabled workers creating miracles
Disabled workers creating miracles
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Making handicrafts is a tough job even for able-bodied people, yet many exquisite and vivid handicrafts have been brought to the world by the hands of people with disabilities.

Hanoi's ten exemplary citizens in 2020
Hanoi's ten exemplary citizens in 2020
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Hanoi has honoured ten exemplary citizens of the capital city in 2020, praise good persons, good deeds and outstanding entrepreneurs.

Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Schools have been trying to prevent students from using foul language, and have even released regulations, but with little success.

East Sea to see storms in October and November
East Sea to see storms in October and November
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

In October and November, the East Sea will have strong storms, which will affect provinces in central Vietnam.

Hanoi wants to build second int’l airport in Ung Hoa District
Hanoi wants to build second int’l airport in Ung Hoa District
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

A reasonable distance to Hanoi center and transportation convenience are among the reasons given to build the capital city’s second international airport in Ung Hoa district.

"Mango juice" drug detected in Vietnam for first time
"Mango juice" drug detected in Vietnam for first time
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City police have announced that a new kind of drug that has never been seen in Vietnam, called "mango juice", is camouflaged in packages with the label "Cripy Fruit Mango".

Transport ministry proposes tolls on State-funded expressways
Transport ministry proposes tolls on State-funded expressways
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

The ministries of transport and finance are considering charging tolls on State-funded expressways.

Vietnam enters 33rd day without COVID-19 community infections
Vietnam enters 33rd day without COVID-19 community infections
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Vietnam has gone through 33 straight days without a single COVID-19 community infection as no new cases were reported on October 5 morning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 