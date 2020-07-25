Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project

27/07/2020    10:49 GMT+7

As the site clearance for HCMC’s second metro line project has fallen behind schedule, districts covered under the project such as Tan Binh, 10 and 12 have now begun accelerating the process.

The second metro line will link Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12 - PHOTO: COURTESY OF MAUR

The municipal government’s Directive No. 25 urged the districts to complete site clearance for the project in June; however, until now, only 576 of the 602 households (96%) affected by the project have agreed with the compensation policies. 

According to the Management Authority for Urban Railways of HCMC (MAUR), the local authorities are speaking with the remaining households to complete the site clearance soon.

Tan Binh District, which is the most affected by the project, finished clearing the sites for the metro line’s S10 and S11 stations in June and has handed over the sites to MAUR.

Chau Van La, chairman of Tan Binh, said the district will complete site clearance for another station this month.

He stated that 350 households have received the compensation, while others are yet to agree with the compensation policies.

A leader of District 12 said all 11 affected households in the district have received compensation and the district is working to hand over the site to MAUR, while district 10 has cleared a 2,300-square-meter site for the metro line’s S5 station.

The HCMC government has asked other districts such as 1, 3 and Tan Phu to work closely with the steering committee for compensation and resettlement to immediately complete site clearance for the project.

The management board of the project said the cleared site for the entire project will be handed over to the contractor in 2021.

The second metro line, linking Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12, is scheduled for completion in 2026. The route will be more than 11 kilometers long and connected to the first metro line, which is nearly complete, and several other metro lines in the future.

The VND47 trillion project is expected to boost the development of the Tay Bac Cu Chi new urban area, contributing to the socioeconomic development of HCMC. SGT

 
 
 

Two Covid-19 patients in Danang remain in critical condition
Two Covid-19 patients in Danang remain in critical condition
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

 Two men infected with Covid-19 virus in the central city of Danang have remained in severe condition and one of them is undergoing the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Following the prime minister’s directive over the need to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms,

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.

Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam offers free-of-charge quarantine for locals, including repatriated people.

Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.

Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A Chinese national was arrested in Da Nang City as he brought foreigners to Viet Nam illegally, confirmed Major General Vu Xuan Vien, Director of the Da Nang Municipal Police Department.

How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Dickson Yeo, a PhD student-turned-agent, targeted Americans that had access to private information.

Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a coach overturned in the central province of Quang Binh.

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, 

North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.

Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Through preliminary statistics on registration quantity via high school graduation exam in 2020, many universities nationwide are reporting an unanticipated reduction compared to 2019.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 26
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

 Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Enhanced transport infrastructure would help expand the development to Hanoi’s southern part and form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An.

Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable households in Vietnam, especially those belonging to ethnic minority people, migrant and informal workers, 

Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The city has reported no local transmission of the novel coronavirus for the past three months.

Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

At least 8 people were killed and dozens were injured after a passenger bus flipped over a roadside and turned turtle in Quang Binh province on July 26 morning, according to local police.

Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

Despite global criticism, Sweden has seen a drop in serious Covid cases without ever having a lockdown.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 25
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

PM urges tightened border control in wake of new local infection of COVID-19

German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

The two-seater microlight hits the roof of the large house in the city of Wesel, causing a fire.

