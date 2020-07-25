HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project

The second metro line will link Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12 - PHOTO: COURTESY OF MAUR

The municipal government’s Directive No. 25 urged the districts to complete site clearance for the project in June; however, until now, only 576 of the 602 households (96%) affected by the project have agreed with the compensation policies.

According to the Management Authority for Urban Railways of HCMC (MAUR), the local authorities are speaking with the remaining households to complete the site clearance soon.

Tan Binh District, which is the most affected by the project, finished clearing the sites for the metro line’s S10 and S11 stations in June and has handed over the sites to MAUR.

Chau Van La, chairman of Tan Binh, said the district will complete site clearance for another station this month.

He stated that 350 households have received the compensation, while others are yet to agree with the compensation policies.

A leader of District 12 said all 11 affected households in the district have received compensation and the district is working to hand over the site to MAUR, while district 10 has cleared a 2,300-square-meter site for the metro line’s S5 station.

The HCMC government has asked other districts such as 1, 3 and Tan Phu to work closely with the steering committee for compensation and resettlement to immediately complete site clearance for the project.

The management board of the project said the cleared site for the entire project will be handed over to the contractor in 2021.

The second metro line, linking Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12, is scheduled for completion in 2026. The route will be more than 11 kilometers long and connected to the first metro line, which is nearly complete, and several other metro lines in the future.

The VND47 trillion project is expected to boost the development of the Tay Bac Cu Chi new urban area, contributing to the socioeconomic development of HCMC. SGT