17/06/2020 18:44:11 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
HCMC eyes deployment of technology to manage road traffic

 
 
17/06/2020    18:31 GMT+7

The HCMC transport authority is set to grant over VND1.44 billion in funding for a pilot scheme that involves using technology to check and penalize administrative road traffic violations in the city.

Mai Chi Tho street in HCMC is thronged with vehicles. The city is set to grant over VND1.44 billion in funding for a pilot scheme that involves using technology to check and penalize road traffic violations – PHOTO: VNA

The HCMC Transport Department reported the progress of the scheme to the municipal government and is working to organize a bidding session to select an appropriate consulting unit to develop it.

Slated for completion and to be presented to the Government before September 30, the scheme aims to ensure traffic order and safety as well as to reduce traffic congestion. It is also expected to raise the awareness of the community over traffic safety by tackling violations.

Several countries across the world have been deploying technology to deal with administrative traffic violations for years now.

In 2011, the HCMC transport department executed an automated system for detecting and punishing traffic violations such as speeding on the Saigon River Tunnel, and Phu My and Cat Lai bridges.

In 2016, it set up six automated checkpoints on the streets of Nguyen Van Linh, Dong Van Cong, Vo Chi Cong and An Suong-An Lac toll station to penalize vehicles breaking load limit rules.

From March 10 this year, the transport authority began filming traffic to cope with violators on 14 streets across inner-city areas, with a focus on vehicles violating parking rules.

The implementation of these measures has brought about certain positive results, but has yet to create the necessary synchronization among the relevant agencies. Accordingly, the transport department stated that the launch of the pilot scheme is essential to ensure a comprehensive legal framework is built to handle traffic violations. SGT

 
 
 

