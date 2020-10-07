HCMC People’s Council passes plan to establish Thu Duc City

A section of HCMC’s first metro line, which runs through districts 9 and Thu Duc. The city has planned to merge districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc to establish Thu Duc City – PHOTO: ANH QUAN According to HCMC vice chairman Le Thanh Liem, the city will be established by merging districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc and will be under the jurisdiction of HCMC. The new city is envisaged to become an innovation and hi-tech town, promoting the growth of HCMC and the southeastern provinces. An Khanh and Thu Thiem wards of District 2 will be merged with Thu Thiem Ward, which will cover over 3.2 square kilometers. Meanwhile, Binh Khanh and Binh An wards will be merged with An Khanh Ward covering nearly four square kilometers. As per the plan, several wards of other districts such as 3, 4, 5, 10 and Phu Nhuan will also be rearranged or merged. Deputy Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam said HCMC will need innovative mechanisms to operate Thu Duc City efficiently. The city should also find solutions to help citizens in the affected areas easily change their administrative documents. Moreover, the city needs to resolve the land compensation complaints of citizens in the Thu Thiem new urban area in District 2 and the Saigon Hi-tech Park in District 9 before establishing Thu Duc City. The city’s vice chairman Le Thanh Liem said the city is adjusting the plan before submitting it to the Government and the National Assembly for a review and approval. Before the plan was passed by the HCMC People’s Council, the governments of districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc consulted the citizens. More than 97% of voters in Thu Duc District agreed with the plan to establish Thu Duc City and for it to be called Thu Duc. In District 2, 82% of voters or more than 59,600 people agreed with the establishment and 76% of them approved of the name Thu Duc. In District 9, over 97% of voters or more than 138,230 people agreed with the establishment and 96% of them agreed with the name. SGT