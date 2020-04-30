HCMC puts apartment building under lockdown over fears of Covid-19 spread

The apartment building on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in HCMC’s District 1 is on lockdown - PHOTO: TPO

The district’s police and urban order teams on April 30 cordoned off the area surrounding the building and disinfected the area, the local media reported.

The move came after the 92nd patient, who lives in Block B2 of the building and returned to Vietnam from France, tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on April 29 after recovery. The patient was sent to Cu Chi Field Hospital in the city for treatment.

Over 90 people living in this residential block are under isolation and had their samples taken for Covid-19 testing.

The district’s forces are tasked with providing them with food and essential goods.

Residents should not be worried as the lockdown and isolation were precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents, said a representative of District 1’s Health Care Center.

As of 6.00 p.m. on April 30, the Ministry of Health reported no new Covid-19 infections in the community for 14 consecutive days, while one more patient, tagged as the 268th, was discharged from hospital.

The country’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases remained unchanged at 270, with 219 patients having made a full recovery. SGT