01/05/2020 15:44:15 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
HCMC puts apartment building under lockdown over fears of Covid-19 spread

 
 
01/05/2020    14:26 GMT+7

An apartment building at 1A-1B on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in HCMC’s District 1 has been locked down after a recovered coronavirus patient who lives there retested positive.

The apartment building on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in HCMC’s District 1 is on lockdown - PHOTO: TPO

The district’s police and urban order teams on April 30 cordoned off the area surrounding the building and disinfected the area, the local media reported.

The move came after the 92nd patient, who lives in Block B2 of the building and returned to Vietnam from France, tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on April 29 after recovery. The patient was sent to Cu Chi Field Hospital in the city for treatment.

Over 90 people living in this residential block are under isolation and had their samples taken for Covid-19 testing.  

The district’s forces are tasked with providing them with food and essential goods.

Residents should not be worried as the lockdown and isolation were precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents, said a representative of District 1’s Health Care Center.

As of 6.00 p.m. on April 30, the Ministry of Health reported no new Covid-19 infections in the community for 14 consecutive days, while one more patient, tagged as the 268th, was discharged from hospital.

The country’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases remained unchanged at 270, with 219 patients having made a full recovery. SGT

 
COVID-19 case number remains at 270

Vietnam recorded no new case of COVID-19 for the past 12 hours, with the number of cases remain at 270 as of 6 am on May 1, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

 
 

.
Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring 12 others.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian May 1
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

PM orders investigation of Covid-19 testing equipment procurement

New heat wave forecast for HCMC next month
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Scorching weather is expected to continue in HCMC in early May, with the highest temperature reaching 38 degrees Celsius. 

Large volume of illicit drugs seized in HCMC
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The HCMC Department of Customs has confiscated over 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and marijuana hidden in packages sent from Europe to Vietnam.

Coronavirus: Los Angeles offers free virus testing to all residents
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

It is the first major US city to offer free testing to all, even if people are showing no symptoms.

Specialised farming areas developed for climate change adaptation
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Tan Phu Dong, an islet district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, has developed specialised farming areas to enable local farmers to adapt to climate change.

Search continues for missing Indonesia sailor
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre for Zone 3 in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province said on April 30 that two of its rescue boats are searching for the remaining Indonesian sailor

COVID-19 forces more children onto the streets
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A leading charity in Hanoi says there has been a threefold increase in the number of children living on the streets, forced from their homes in search of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 30
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Two test positive for COVID-19 after previously being given the all-clear

Young volunteer who led the way for Vietnamese troops on road to liberation of Sai Gon
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc My has never forgotten the moment she volunteered to climb on top of the tank and led Vietnamese soldiers to US troops in Cu Chi District, contributing to the liberation of Sai Gon on April 30, 1975.

Online payments for traffic violations
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

People who violate traffic laws will be able to pay their fines online starting from June 30.

HCM City sets up steering committee for new "city within city"
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

HCM City authorities plan to establish a steering committee on the creation of a “city within a city” that will include districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, according to Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee. 

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
PHOTOSicon  30/04/2020 

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a webinar on April 28 to connect Canadian friends with the overseas Vietnamese community, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of the South on April 30.

Criteria set for schools to ensure COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has set higher standards for schools to ensure they meet the requirements of COVID-19 prevention.

Vietnam's schools to carry out digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Though they have complained about the challenges of organizing online training, schools agree that now is the right time to digitize university education.

HCM City offers COVID-19 relief to struggling foreigners
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

HCM City has provided relief to struggling foreigners living in the city to help them overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi bans non-essential services from early morning opening
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Non-essential services like clothes and cosmetics shops have been barred from opening earlier than 9am in Hanoi to reduce morning traffic density, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on April 29.

Poverty still a major concern for Vietnamese people: PAPI report
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Nearly a quarter of 14,138 randomly-selected citizens across 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam said poverty was their greatest issue of concern last year.

It's time to revise 2013 Land Law: expert
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Dang Hung Vo, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about the need to revise the 2013 Land Law.

