Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/08/2020 16:49:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow

04/08/2020    16:02 GMT+7

As residents have recently been giving little heed to the health authority’s advice to wear masks in public amid the surge in new Covid-19 cases,

the HCMC authority has decided to hand down administrative fines to the unmasked starting tomorrow, city chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said.

HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow

Passengers wearing masks are seen at Noi Bai International Airport. HCMC will fine those who fail to wear masks in public places starting August 5

Addressing a meeting on Covid-19 infection prevention and control on August 3, Phong asked localities to implement the citywide facemask mandate and impose fines on citizens who venture out in public without donning a mask.

Besides this, the local authorities were required to publish lists of stores selling face masks and hand sanitizers across the city. They also have to promptly report to the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade if they discover a shortage of essential items and signs of their prices being inflated, the city leader added.

In addition, the city will set up rapid response and patrol teams to disperse large gatherings of more than 30 people in front of office buildings and schools.

 

Moreover, district leaders would be held accountable to the city government if residents who have been requested to self-quarantine leave their homes.

In March, HCMC and many other localities nationwide had levied fines of an average VND200,000 on those who were without masks in public. SGT

HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures

HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures

The HCM City Department of Transport has set up response teams to supervise the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures by road and water transport operators.

Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?

Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?

How face coverings meant to curb virus spread became grounds for political battle.

 
 

Other News

.
Japanese exec infected with Covid-19 interacted with 28 people in HCMC
Japanese exec infected with Covid-19 interacted with 28 people in HCMC
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

During a two-day stay in HCMC, a Japanese business executive who had been confirmed positive for the new coronavirus by the Japanese authorities while returning to Tokyo from Vietnam’s Lam Dong Province on July 31 interacted with 28 people

Vietnamese, Scot jailed in Hanoi on drug offences
Vietnamese, Scot jailed in Hanoi on drug offences
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Hanoi City People’s Court on August 3 handed down jail sentences to a Vietnamese and a Scot on charges of trafficking drugs.

Two die as storm Sinlaku sweeps through northern Vietnam
Two die as storm Sinlaku sweeps through northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Storm Sinlaku, the second of its kind to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year, has caused two deaths, according to reports from the provinces at a meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 3
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam reports 8th COVID-19-related death

Plans for new school year set: Education Ministry
Plans for new school year set: Education Ministry
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Nguyen Xuan Thanh, Director General of the Secondary Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about changes for term times in the 2020-21 school year.

Kind-hearted schoolgirl helps unfortunate children
Kind-hearted schoolgirl helps unfortunate children
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A schoolgirl inspired by Mother Teresa has formed a charity group to help unfortunate children.

Doctor’s diary in locked down Da Nang hospital
Doctor’s diary in locked down Da Nang hospital
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A doctor from Da Nang C Hospital, Dang Van Tri, was working in the lockdown zone in Da Nang City as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the community.

Survivors of trafficking will receive health insurance cards free
Survivors of trafficking will receive health insurance cards free
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Victims of human trafficking who are uninsured will be granted health insurance cards free of charge.

Vehicle licence plate auction possibly to be included in law
Vehicle licence plate auction possibly to be included in law
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Personal registration plates could soon be seen on motorbikes and cars nationwide, as a new law is being drawn up to allow people to buy exclusive numbers.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 3
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

 Health condition of 13 COVID-19 patients getting worse

Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh
Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Border guards operating in Tay Ninh province announced on August 2 they have apprehended a Nigerian national attempting to illegally transport drugs into Vietnam from Cambodia.

Da Nang field hospital rushes to completion
Da Nang field hospital rushes to completion
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

A 300-bed field hospital in Da Nang is being completed to serve the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

Buon Ma Thuot City under lockdown after two new COVID-19 cases confirmed
Buon Ma Thuot City under lockdown after two new COVID-19 cases confirmed
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have applied social distancing measures in Buon Ma Thuot City which is home to three Covid-19 cases.

VN religious organisations cancel gatherings over COVID-19 outbreak
VN religious organisations cancel gatherings over COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Given the complicated developments following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, religious organisations nationwide have issued guidance on disease prevention and control, including the temporary halt of gatherings.

Footsteps on a well-worn path
Footsteps on a well-worn path
FEATUREicon  03/08/2020 

Visitors to the Ho Chi Minh Museum on Ngoc Ha Street in Hanoi are able to take home a special, very Vietnamese souvenir -- rubber sandals made from old car tyres.

Government social protection policy falls short: survey
Government social protection policy falls short: survey
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

The Government's social protection support policy has struggled to prevent vulnerable people from falling into poverty and to protect those already poor from descending deeper into poverty due to COVID-19 pandemic, a survey has found.

HCM City to build plant variety, animal breeding centres
HCM City to build plant variety, animal breeding centres
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Farmers and experts have asked HCM City authorities to remove hindrances and create favourable conditions for residents to build greenhouses and breeding centres on agricultural land used to build nursery gardens.

Quang Ninh’s largest freshwater lake dries up
Quang Ninh’s largest freshwater lake dries up
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

The largest freshwater lake in the northern province of Quang Ninh has seen the lowest water level for nearly 40 years.

Third death in a day related to COVID-19
Third death in a day related to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

Another person has died with COVID-19-related complications, Vietnam's third death due to the disease in a day.

Hanoi tests more than 50,000 people who returned from Da Nang
Hanoi tests more than 50,000 people who returned from Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

Hanoi authorities have traced more than 72,000 people who returned to the capital from Da Nang since July 8.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 