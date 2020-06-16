Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 15:04:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

He Xiangjian: China arrests five after attempt to kidnap billionaire

 
 
16/06/2020    14:41 GMT+7

Five people have been arrested after an attempt to kidnap He Xiangjian, one of China's richest men.

He Xiangjian: China arrests five after attempt to kidnap billionaire

He Xiangjian is the sixth richest person in China

Image copyrightCCTV


Five people have been arrested in China after an attempt to kidnap one of the country's richest men, He Xiangjian.

Mr He is the billionaire founder of the Midea Group, one of the world's biggest home appliance manufacturers.

Police were notified of the break-in on Sunday at his luxury villa in Foshan city in southern Guangdong province by his son who eluded the intruders.

All involved were arrested and no one hurt, said police. Social media users likened it to an action film plot.

Mr He's son reportedly sneaked out of the property and swam across a nearby river to seek help. 

What happened?

The police in Foshan received a call on Sunday evening saying that suspects had entered He Xiangjian's luxury villa, and were believed to be carrying explosive devices.

The call is believed to have been made by He Jianfeng, the tycoon's 55-year-old son and one of the group's directors. Technology news website TMT Post says that he "swam across the river near his house to call the police".

The independent South China Morning Post says that multiple people in the local community told the paper that they were ordered to stay under strict lockdown between Sunday evening and Monday morning while the police responded to the incident.

"I was scared to some extent, after all I have always thought that the security here is better than in other neighbourhoods," one resident told the paper.

The Foshan police also issued a statement, saying that they had arrested five suspects following a kidnap attempt. They are still investigating the incident.

Midea posted a message of thanks on their Sina Weibo page, which state newspaper Global Times said "indirectly confirmed the truth of the incident".

"Thank you to the police, thank you to the media, and to all sectors of society for your concern," it says, sharing a link to the police statement.

Who is He Xiangjian?

 

He Xiangjian is one of China's richest, yet most low-key billionaires.

He is worth an estimated $24.8bn and is the sixth richest person in China, according to the Forbes Rich List, which ranks him 36th richest person in the world.

He built Midea from scratch in 1968, when he was 26.

The company began producing bottle lids and car parts, but it is now known throughout China as one of the biggest home appliance and commercial air conditioning companies.

It also owns one of the largest robotics companies in the world, the German company Kuka.

Like a movie plot

The South China Morning Post notes that the incident "has brought public attention to the stunning wealth of He, who has maintained a much lower profile than many of his tycoon peers".

Pictures of Mr He's European-style mansion, complete with mock Roman columns, have stunned Weibo users, as has footage of the heavy police presence outside his Foshan villa.

The incident has prompted lively conversation on Chinese social media. Many say it's like the plot of an action film.

Many on the popular Sina Weibo microblog comment on the perceived stupidity of the perpetrators. "How could people be so arrogant in broad daylight?" one user asks.

"Everything outrageous is happening in 2020," another adds.

Users also ask about the presence of Mr He's security. The South China Morning Post says that Mr He's villa regularly has two security guards stationed outside the property, and that the billionaire's villa "has its own 24-hour security guard".

Some Weibo users note that China's epidemic outbreak has led to "desperation".

"After the epidemic, it's become difficult to make money," one user says. "Where employment and people's livelihoods are not guaranteed, there will always be people taking risks," another adds.

Employees at Midea's headquarters were given the day off; the company says it is carrying out a risk assessment. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22
Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Food Administration said there were 48 instances of food poisoning this year by the end of May, in which 22 people died.

Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition
Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Experts affirmed that with low costs, medical schools will not be able to produce high-quality doctors.

Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The national fund for employment’s loan assistance of VND2 billion ($86,784) will be distributed among winners of an ongoing startup contest for rural youths this year, according to organisers.

National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The 14th National Press Awards 2019 will be held in Hanoi on June 21 night, honouring more than 100 outstanding articles by journalists nationwide, announced the jury council in Hanoi on June 15.

Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly VND745 billion (US$32 million).

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

You won’t find Nguyen Ngoc Tuan in the fields growing potatoes, but the President of the of Farmers’ Association of Duc Trong District in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is known among friends as ‘potato’. 

Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Transport to put Hanoi's long-delayed first metro route into service this year.

Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A company in Hai Phong City has been found using wastewater from a local canal for bottled water production.

Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities have set up fences and security cameras to protect the valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended two foreign pilots from work and seized their licenses after a Vietjet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in HCMC yesterday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Beijing has recorded 36 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, amid fears of a second wave in the Chinese capital.

Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

The bodies of four missing fishermen who were involved in a collision between a fishing boat and a ship off Haiphong have been brought ashore.

Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron proclaims that France has won its "first victory" against coronavirus.

Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 15
Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 15
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Medical worker of Vietnamese descent in Canada succumbs to COVID-19

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident of central Quang Nam Province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State

Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City’s administration has approved a policy of compensation and resettlement for households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in the city’s District 2.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 