27/03/2020 01:37:25 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Health ministry calls for testing kit donation and imports

 
 
26/03/2020    16:27 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health has called on units to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.

Health ministry calls for testing kit donation and imports

Doctors conduct SARS-CoV-2 tests at the General Hospital of Phú Yên Province.

The domestic units have also been encouraged to locally manufacture more medical devices and testing kits to meet Việt Nam’s increasing testing demand.

The ministry will verify quality of the imported or donated testing kits to soon put them into use.

According to the Vietnamese Law on Foreign Trade Management, the imported products must have Certificate of Free Sale (CFS) showing the products are approved for sale.

However, the Vietnamese health ministry said most of the virus testing kits have certificates of use in the manufacturing country in emergency cases only, but do not have sale certificates in that country.

 

Companies are allowed to import samples of medical device and testing kits which have CFS in other countries.

After they are tested by the health ministry, the ministry will issue the legal import documents and allow imports in large quantity.

Kits manufactured by domestic companies will also be tested by the health ministry. — VNS

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19

Authorities in Hanoi have proposed buying an additional 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to conduct large-scale testing.

COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam

COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.

 
 

.
Latest news

