Health Ministry sends experts to help Hanoi fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Health on April 10 sent a special working group to help Hanoi fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Checking body temperature of a driver

The group is led by the Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Tran Nhu Duong, who has experience in controlling the disease in Son Loi commune in northern Vinh Phuc province’s Binh Xuyen district and an outbreak in the south-central province of Binh Thuan.

The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on April 10 that four residents in Ha Loi village in Hanoi’s Me Linh outlying district have tested positive for the virus. The entire village of 2,711 households and 11,077 residents has been quarantined.

Regarding the outbreak in the capital’s Bach Mai Hospital, the committee said the hospital has quarantined 546 patients while 28,810 people who visited the establishment after March 12 are being quarantined in localities.

Meanwhile, 4,466 people who visited Buddha Bar in HCM City, which was the centre of 18 infections, are being quarantined. Of these, 4,416 have tested negative for the virus.

In northern Ha Nam province, 140 people with close contact with the 251st patient have been tested, with 99 negative. The remainder are awaiting results.

The committee said the Health Ministry has allowed the Dong Nai Provincial General Hospital, the Dong Nai Thong That General Hospital, and the An Giang General Hospital to conduct tests. Thirty-nine laboratories have been certified.

The ministry has also set up two teams to monitor the observance of regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control at health facilities. VNA