Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/09/2020 11:47:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing

28/09/2020    11:45 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health has issued updated guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing to effectively make use of all available resources and detect and monitor new cases.

    A health worker takes a blood sample for SARS-CoV-2 testing at Hanoi's Thanh Nhan Hospital.

    According to the ministry, there were 137 laboratories capable of conducting RT-PCR tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 in Viet Nam, with a maximum testing capacity of 51,125 samples per day.

    Of those laboratories, 75 are qualified to confirm COVID-19 cases with a maximum capacity of 40,550 samples per day.

    As of September 20, over one million samples had been tested for SARS-Cov-2. About 0.1 per cent of the samples returned positive. This figure shows that as the world is facing a shortage of the biological products used for testing, it is very important to prioritise key vulnerable groups.

    The guidance clarifies prioritisation in three specific stages.

    In the first stage when COVID-19 is detected but the disease has yet to spread widely in the community, first priority is given to those who have close contact with suspected/confirmed cases, COVID-19 patients who are under treatment, and those who are hospitalised for having cough and at least one symptom of respiratory disease.

    Asymptomatic health workers, care givers and staff who have close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases within 14 days without proper protective measures, for example face masks and protective suits, should be tested first.

    Those who enter Việt Nam, arrive in quarantine areas or leave quarantine areas will also be tested. People living in disease clusters which are locked down are also in the first priority testing group.

    Second priority goes to people with symptoms related to COVID-19 or face high risk of critical diseases, for examples those with underlying medical conditions, elderly patients or those who have been hospitalised for a prolonged period. Asymptomatic health workers employed in hospitals which treat COVID-19 patients or those who want to go overseas also need testing.

    Third priority is given to high-risk communities and vulnerable groups.

     

    In the second stage with wide-spread infection in community, first priority is given to those who have symptoms of critical pneumonia, high possibility of having COVID-19, symptomatic health workers/care givers/ hospital staff or people who stay at collective accommodation like quarantine areas, campuses or nursing homes and have suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

    Second priority is given to those who are hospitalised with a cough and at least one symptom of respiratory disease. High-risk patients who have underlying health conditions aged from 60 and have symptoms relating to COVID-19 are also in this group.

    People who work on disease prevention and control measure who show COVID-19 symptoms will all be tested.

    Second priority is also given to asymptomatic health workers employed by hospitals with COVID-19 patients, or when the first suspected case is reported in an area.

    Third priority is given to those living in high-risk areas and vulnerable groups.

    In the third stage without community infections and only imported cases are reported, first priority is given to those who had had close contact with suspected/confirmed cases, COVID-19 patients who are under treatment, and those who are hospitalised with a cough and at least one symptom of respiratory disease.

    People who have entered the country, arrive in quarantine areas or are set to leave quarantine areas in 1-2 days will also be tested.

    Second priority is given to those living in high-risk areas and vulnerable groups.

    The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the Pasteur Institute, local health departments and centres for disease control and SARS-CoV-2 laboratories are required to report their testing activities to the ministry.

    Producers/suppliers of biological products used for testing are also required to report their production/supply capacity as well as the quality of their products. — VNS

    Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN

    Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN

    With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health’s temporary guide.

     
     

    Other News

    .
    Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
    Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

    Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
    Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    All six members of the Vietnamese team participating in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 brought home medals and certificate of merit, including two golds, finishing 17th out of 105 participating countries and territories.

    Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
    Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    The Mekong Delta region should take proactive measures to protect fruit orchards in the 2020 – 21 dry season as severe saltwater intrusion in rivers is forecast in the coming months, experts have said.

    Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
    Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
    SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

    Digital transformation provides a challenge and opportunity for sustainable agricultural and rural development and narrowing gaps between rural and urban areas, experts have said.

    Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
    Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
    SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

    Five new imported cases of COVID-19 were detected on September 27, raising the national count to 1,074, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

    Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
    Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
    SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

    Authorities of several localities in the Mekong Delta have proposed three route options for building the 150-km long Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway.

    HCM City proposes new urban administration model
    HCM City proposes new urban administration model
    SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

    HCM City is proposing a new urban administration model that aims to streamline the state governance system and ensure people’s rights and obligations.

    Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
    Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
    SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

    Over 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Russia on a repatriation flight of Bamboo Airways on September 26 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

    Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
    Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
    SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

    A bustling street in the northern city of Haiphong is home to many traditional mooncake shops which is attracting lots of customers over recent days.

    Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
    Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
    SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

    Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1,069 as of 6am on September 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

    Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
    Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
    SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

    A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.

    Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
    Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
    SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

    Many roads in the outlying district of Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City are now blanketed by moss roses and attracting crowds of visitors. The sight is the result of a joint effort by local authorities and residents to tackle littering.

    Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
    Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
    SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

    Vietnam has won international acclaim for its efforts to enhance gender quality, experts have said.

    HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
    HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
    SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

    HCM City People's Committee has proposed a plan for the first phase of Metro Line 5 which will kick off in 2023.

    Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
    Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
    SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

    Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.

    HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
    HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
    SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

    The HCM City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to come up with a comprehensive programme for building public parks and increasing the green cover over the next decade.

    The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
    The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
    SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

    While the international community recognises and highly values the COVID-19 prevention and control outcomes in Vietnam, 

    No new COVID-19 cases reported
    No new COVID-19 cases reported
    SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

    Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections overnight, making the tally unchanged at 1,069, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 26 morning.

    Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities
    Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities
    SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

    The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the launch of 1,000 healthcare facilities equipped with telehealth centres, marking another milestone in the sector’s digital transformation.

    Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives in Vietnam so far this year
    Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives in Vietnam so far this year
    SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

    A total of 4,876 people were killed and 7,609 others injured in 10,354 traffic accidents nationwide in the first nine months of 2020, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

    More News
    . Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     