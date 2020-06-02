Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38

Both northern and central regions of Vietnam are seeing the recent heat wave intensify with the scorching weather expected to last for an additional five to seven days and temperatures set to hit over 38 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists.

The heat wave is expanding further south, causing temperatures to rise above 38 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists

The high temperatures have caused millions of people across the northern and central provinces to endure extremely hot weather due to the foehn effect leading to hot air pushing out from the north and creeping further south to north-eastern and central provinces.

Indeed, June 1 saw the capital of Hanoi and the northern province of Hoa Binh record highs of 38.2 and 38.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, the highest temperatures nationwide.

It is anticipated that the current heat wave will likely last until June 10, according to the forecast made by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

In the capital, temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 38 degrees Celsius on June 2, with this weather expected to be sustained through to the weekend.

Meteorologists warn that the UV index in Hanoi and several other major cities may peak at nine, a level which is considered to be extremely harmful to human health.

As the heat can also cause dehydration, exhaustion, and strokes, this could lead to a thermal shock occurring in the human body when it is directly exposed to high temperatures for a prolonged period of time.

Moreover, residents have also been warned about the increased risk of fires and explosions as a result of the growing demand for power consumption. VOV