Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/06/2020 11:23:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38

 
 
02/06/2020    11:21 GMT+7

Both northern and central regions of Vietnam are seeing the recent heat wave intensify with the scorching weather expected to last for an additional five to seven days and temperatures set to hit over 38 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists.

heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38 hinh 0
The heat wave is expanding further south, causing temperatures to rise above 38 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists

The high temperatures have caused millions of people across the northern and central provinces to endure extremely hot weather due to the foehn effect leading to hot air pushing out from the north and creeping further south to north-eastern and central provinces.  

Indeed, June 1 saw the capital of Hanoi and the northern province of Hoa Binh record highs of 38.2 and 38.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, the highest temperatures nationwide.

It is anticipated that the current heat wave will likely last until June 10, according to the forecast made by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

 

In the capital, temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 38 degrees Celsius on June 2, with this weather expected to be sustained through to the weekend.

Meteorologists warn that the UV index in Hanoi and several other major cities may peak at nine, a level which is considered to be extremely harmful to human health. 

As the heat can also cause dehydration, exhaustion, and strokes, this could lead to a thermal shock occurring in the human body when it is directly exposed to high temperatures for a prolonged period of time.

Moreover, residents have also been warned about the increased risk of fires and explosions as a result of the growing demand for power consumption. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Around 150 staff from a Chinese general contractor will enter Vietnam through a border gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to continue a metro project in Hanoi.

Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Two workers died and one remained missing after a bolt of lightning struck a quarry in Dien Bien Province on June 1.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 2
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese citizens return home from Australia, New Zealand

The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Dog lovers in Vietnam recently shared a moving clip about an ethnic Mong woman crying when she had to sell her beloved dog due to her desperate poverty. 

Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Police in Krong Nang District in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak have discovered hundreds of marijuana plants grown in the coffee plantations of two households.

Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Police in Bac Ninh Province have arrested and launched legal proceedings against seven people for illegally appropriating property on social media.

Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

From this year on, May will be observed as a month to encourage all Vietnamese working people to participate in the national social insurance scheme.

The heat, and the salt, is on
The heat, and the salt, is on
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The heat of summer is here and while many people are longing for the cooler days of autumn, the salt makers in the central province of Nghe An are thrilled to see the sun.

Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Demand for high quality agricultural products is increasing and many consumers are looking for organic options.

HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A man in HCM City has volunteered to help repair motorbikes for passers-by on some highways in HCM City.

Hanoi covered in straw smoke
Hanoi covered in straw smoke
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

Many areas in the suburban Phuc Tho District in Hanoi have been covered in smoke caused by rice straw burning.

Vietnam “most outstanding” in handling coronavirus - Media
Vietnam “most outstanding” in handling coronavirus - Media
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has reported no single coronavirus-related deaths and the country is gradually returning to normal.

Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosion
Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosion
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi authorities have issued warnings over serious erosion in four outlying districts.

Northern, central regions to face prolonged hot weather
Northern, central regions to face prolonged hot weather
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s northern and central regions are expecting a new blazing hot spell.

George Floyd death: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests
George Floyd death: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Protesters defy curfew in cities across the US after the death of a black man at the hands of police.

Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces
Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Fish catches are gradually recovering after the Covid-19 outbreak in central provinces, according to local fishermen.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 1
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Foreign journalists praise Vietnam’s battle against COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Blood donation campaign to be launched in VN
Blood donation campaign to be launched in VN
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Red Journey 2020 blood donation campaign will take place from June 6 to August 8 in 42 provinces and cities, said the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it 'premeditated murder'
George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it 'premeditated murder'
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Violence erupts in Philadelphia as protests continue over the death of a black man in custody.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 