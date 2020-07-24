Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions

A heatwave with temperatures up to 38oC that began on Wednesday is set to continue baking the northern and central regions until Monday.

A reservoir becomes dry and cracked due to prolonged hot weather in Huong Do Commune in the central province of Ha Tinh.







The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said Hanoi experienced a temperature of 36oC on Thursday while provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai experienced 37 - 38oC.

The ultraviolet (UV) indexes in Hanoi and Thua Thien-Hue reached 7-9, the strong and very strong levels on Thursday, posing a risk of skin damage in direct sunlight.

The centre said provinces in the north and central regions were put on high alert for fires in residential areas as well as forest fires due to the prolonged hot weather, low humidity in the air and strong winds.

The centre also warned people that exposure to high temperatures could cause dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke.

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

The country is predicted to face increasing and complex natural disasters this year due to the impact of global warming and melting of glaciers, the administration said. — VNS