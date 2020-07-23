Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated

Heavy rain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City on Thursday has resulted in serious landslides, threatening a local hotel which had to evacuate its tourists.

The two-hour downpour happened on Thursday afternoon caused many trees on some streets in Dalat to collapse. Some areas in Yersin and Ngo Thi Sy streets faced landslides, posing the risk of collapse for a hotel on Ngo Thi Sy Street.

Local authorities then asked the hotel owner to move 30 travellers and their belongings to a safer place.





Holes have appeared after the rain

Meanwhile, lots of trees, including older ones, also fell due to the storm. However, luckily, no one was injured.



Many houses by Cam Ly Stream have been flooded after the rain.

Dtinews