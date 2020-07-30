Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August

Widespread heavy rains are forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from August 1 to 3.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the low-pressure area is 310 km away from Paracel Island and it will continue moving to the northwest at the speed of 15-20 km per hour. There's a possibility that it will strengthen into a storm.



Because of this, from August 1 to 3, heavy rain will occur from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri provinces with the estimated rainfall of 200-500 mm. Thua Thien-Hue, Danang and Quang Nam will also have rains with a rainfall of 100-250 mm, whirlwind, and lightning.



The Central Highlands and South Central Coast already have rains since late July 30. The northern area of Central Highlands will also have heavy rains, whirlwind and lightning.



The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting warned of flooding in urban areas and landslide and flashfloods in mountainous areas. Dtinews