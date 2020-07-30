Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August

01/08/2020    14:15 GMT+7

Widespread heavy rains are forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from August 1 to 3.

 

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the low-pressure area is 310 km away from Paracel Island and it will continue moving to the northwest at the speed of 15-20 km per hour. There's a possibility that it will strengthen into a storm.


Because of this, from August 1 to 3, heavy rain will occur from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri provinces with the estimated rainfall of 200-500 mm. Thua Thien-Hue, Danang and Quang Nam will also have rains with a rainfall of 100-250 mm, whirlwind, and lightning.

The Central Highlands and South Central Coast already have rains since late July 30. The northern area of Central Highlands will also have heavy rains, whirlwind and lightning.

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting warned of flooding in urban areas and landslide and flashfloods in mountainous areas. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 1
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam records third Covid-19-related death

Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

It is likely the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated initially in central Da Nang city, and in the coming days more data will be monitored, updated and analysed for official confirmation, experts have said.

All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A special Vietnam Airlines flight brought 219 Vietnamese workers, 129 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, home from Equatorial Guinea in central Africa on July 29. 

48 people detained after illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Authorities in An Giang Province have detained 41 people who illegally entered Vietnam from Cambodia.

Hanoi orders closure of bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Starting on August 1, all bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls will have to close and large gatherings are banned in Hanoi, as the country has reported tens of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past days.

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Dong Nai plans to send officials to assist the Long Thanh District in speeding up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for households affected by the Long Thanh airport project  so that construction can begin next year. 

Foreigners’ news reports, academic writings highlight pressing local issues
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 and the East Sea dispute were among the topics covered in winning reports by foreigners at the 6th National External Information Service Awards, 

COVID-19 strain found in Da Nang won’t impact Vietnamese vaccine study
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The latest mutation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) found in Da Nang will not affect the gene pool selected by Vietnamese researchers for antigens and vaccines, according to experts.

Da Nang streets deserted as social distancing reapplied
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Many areas in Danang City have become deserted as people stay indoors due to fears of a new Covid-19 outbreak.

Can returning students from overseas follow Vietnam’s academic programs?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

If the educational environment changes, training quality improves, and teaching methods are more reasonable, students will choose to stay in Vietnam to follow tertiary education instead of going abroad, educators believe.

North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

As new local infections of Covid-19 are rising, Vietnam Railways Corporation has announced the suspension of SE11 and SE12 trains on the Hanoi-HCMC route from August 1.

Vietnam confirms first Covid-19 death
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam's Ministry of Health today, July 31, confirmed the first Covid-19 death as the coronavirus re-emerged in the country last week after 99 days without local transmission.

Hanoi scaffold collapse leaves four dead
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Four workers were killed after scaffolding at a construction site in Hanoi collapsed on Thursday night.

Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

All four Vietnamese students competing at the 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad brought home gold medals, making Vietnam secure the second place on the medal tally, only after the US, 

Hanoi to conduct rapid coronavirus test for all people returning from Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities have conducted rapid coronavirus tests for all people returning from Da Nang in a bid to halt the transmission of the virus.

Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

A total of 146 day-and-night checkpoints have been established by border guards in the northern province of Lang Son to stop illegal entries into Vietnam through small trails along border with China.

British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

The British Embassy in Vietnam has run a communications campaign in Hanoi throughout July to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, in response to World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

HCM City to suspend non-essential services, gatherings from July 31
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee on July 30 ordered temporary closure of establishments providing non-essential services in the city, including bars and discotheques, as from 0:00 am of July 31 until further notice.

Foreigners actively contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

The National External Information Service Awards 2019 held recently in Hanoi attracted the participation not only of Vietnamese journalists but also of foreigners interested in the country.

Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Border guards operating in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and close to border crossings in an effort to control illegal entry into the country and successfully curb the spread of COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

