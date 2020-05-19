The northern and northern central regions of Vietnam would face downpours from this evening, May 21, following scorching hot days.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, northern and midland mountainous areas have been predicted to experience heavy rains this evening. The rain would then expand to delta areas in the northern and northern central regions by tomorrow evening.

Heavy rains forecasted to hit northern, central regions



In the northern central region, storms would focus on May 24-27. Meanwhile, Hanoi would see rain until May 26.



Today, it will be a very hot day for northern and central localities with the temperature of up to 41-42 degrees centigrade. Hanoi will witness the highest temperature of 38-40 degrees centigrade.



The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that the heat would bring more risks of forest fires, particularly in the central region, as well as badly affect people’s health.



UV index in Hanoi and Danang have been forecasted to reach up to 8-10 today, posing a very high risk for people. Tienphong/Dtinews