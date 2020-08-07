Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation

Heavy rains in the north and the south have caused a great deal of damage, according to the National Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention.

A submerged road in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Hong Giang

A downpour on Thursday caused a landslide that killed two people in Bat Xat District of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

The heavy rain also caused serious damage to 21 houses and destroyed 48ha rice and other crops.

In the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, several roads and houses were submerged by heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday which also caused flash floods and landslides.

According to initial statistics, Dien Bien District was seriously affected by heavy rain which damaged six houses, collapsed 500m of walls of schools and cultural houses, destroyed 18ha of rice and 25ha of aquaculture and killed 2,300 poultry.

Losses were estimated at VND6 billion (US$260,000).

The Border Guard of Dien Bien Province directed the on-site forces and the border unit of Tay Trang International Border Gate to send 32 officers and soldiers to the affected areas to help move people to safety.

Tran Yen District of Yen Bai Province was badly affected by heavy rain from late Wednesday night, causing damage to 20 houses and 8.6ha of rice, with several roads flooded and some communes isolated.

Heavy rain caused cracks on dykes of the Red River in the northern province of Hung Yen.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in Phu Tan District of southern Ca Mau Province collapsed one house and unroofed four.

On Thursday evening, prolonged heavy rain submerged several roads in HCM City. The worst flooded area was Binh Thanh District.

Facing widespread flooding, the city’s Flood Control Centre mobilised more than 500 workers to drain the flooded roads, remove trash and open manholes for faster drainage.

The workers used a large-capacity pump system to support flooded areas and worked with the Fire Department to drain flooded basements.

To cope with heavy rains and overcome the consequences of natural disasters, the National Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention asked its sub-committees and local governments to set up measures to respond to rain, floods and landslides.

Provinces and cities must focus on overcoming consequences of natural disasters to re-stabilise people's lives.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting was told to provide prompt forecast reports.

Plan of natural disaster preparedness

Amid the extreme weather, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) signed a plan on implementing prevention, response and recovery from consequences of natural disasters.

The plan aims to promote preparedness for natural disasters and improve warning and forecast work, according to MoNRE deputy minister Le Cong Thanh.

The plan will also perfect the monitoring system and improve the capacity of warning and forecasting to reach the advanced level of science and technology to ensure proactivity in prevention and response to natural disasters of all levels, sectors, organisations and people.

Under the plan, the MoNRE will focus on completing legal documents, mechanisms and policies on hydro-meteorological, water resources, and mineral geology forecasting and warning.

The MoNRE will intensify research and application of science and technology in hydro-meteorological forecasting and warning and natural disaster prevention and control to define the formation, basic characteristics and impacts of each type of natural disaster, forecast of trends and developments to propose solutions.

The ministry will also promote international co-operation in forecasting and natural disaster response. VNS

