Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/08/2020 10:43:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation

08/08/2020    09:30 GMT+7

Heavy rains in the north and the south have caused a great deal of damage, according to the National Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention.

Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
A submerged road in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Hong Giang

A downpour on Thursday caused a landslide that killed two people in Bat Xat District of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

The heavy rain also caused serious damage to 21 houses and destroyed 48ha rice and other crops. 

In the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, several roads and houses were submerged by heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday which also caused flash floods and landslides.

According to initial statistics, Dien Bien District was seriously affected by heavy rain which damaged six houses, collapsed 500m of walls of schools and cultural houses, destroyed 18ha of rice and 25ha of aquaculture and killed 2,300 poultry.

Losses were estimated at VND6 billion (US$260,000).

The Border Guard of Dien Bien Province directed the on-site forces and the border unit of Tay Trang International Border Gate to send 32 officers and soldiers to the affected areas to help move people to safety.

Tran Yen District of Yen Bai Province was badly affected by heavy rain from late Wednesday night, causing damage to 20 houses and 8.6ha of rice, with several roads flooded and some communes isolated.

Heavy rain caused cracks on dykes of the Red River in the northern province of Hung Yen.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in Phu Tan District of southern Ca Mau Province collapsed one house and unroofed four.

On Thursday evening, prolonged heavy rain submerged several roads in HCM City. The worst flooded area was Binh Thanh District.

Facing widespread flooding, the city’s Flood Control Centre mobilised more than 500 workers to drain the flooded roads, remove trash and open manholes for faster drainage.

The workers used a large-capacity pump system to support flooded areas and worked with the Fire Department to drain flooded basements.

 

To cope with heavy rains and overcome the consequences of natural disasters, the National Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention asked its sub-committees and local governments to set up measures to respond to rain, floods and landslides.

Provinces and cities must focus on overcoming consequences of natural disasters to re-stabilise people's lives.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting was told to provide prompt forecast reports.

Plan of natural disaster preparedness

Amid the extreme weather, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) signed a plan on implementing prevention, response and recovery from consequences of natural disasters.

The plan aims to promote preparedness for natural disasters and improve warning and forecast work, according to MoNRE deputy minister Le Cong Thanh.

The plan will also perfect the monitoring system and improve the capacity of warning and forecasting to reach the advanced level of science and technology to ensure proactivity in prevention and response to natural disasters of all levels, sectors, organisations and people.

Under the plan, the MoNRE will focus on completing legal documents, mechanisms and policies on hydro-meteorological, water resources, and mineral geology forecasting and warning.

The MoNRE will intensify research and application of science and technology in hydro-meteorological forecasting and warning and natural disaster prevention and control to define the formation, basic characteristics and impacts of each type of natural disaster, forecast of trends and developments to propose solutions.

The ministry will also promote international co-operation in forecasting and natural disaster response.  VNS

Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region

Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region

The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21,   

Ha Giang suffers losses worth VND600 million due to heavy rains

Ha Giang suffers losses worth VND600 million due to heavy rains

One person has died and dozens of houses have damaged in two days of heavy rain and thunder in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, provincial authorities have said.

 
 

Other News

.
Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

“Thank you, soldiers!” This is the heartfelt sentiment of Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas and quarantined at facilities in south-central Khanh Hoa province’s military units towards those who have cared for them in recent days.

Vietnam to start building North-South Expressway in September
Vietnam to start building North-South Expressway in September
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The three sub-projects set for construction in September are sections of Mai Son – National Highway No.45, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 7
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi reports one more Covid-19 case

Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19
Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Hanoi has announced a plan to carry out large-scale real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests starting from August 7 on local people who arrived home from COVID-19 hotspot Da Nang between July 15 and 29.

25 survive cruise ship fire off Kien Giang coast
25 survive cruise ship fire off Kien Giang coast
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A cruise ship with 21 passengers and four crew members on board went up in flames on the morning of August 7, with no injuries sustained.

Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk
Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

All sites set to host examinations throughout Hanoi were thoroughly cleaned and sterilised with disinfectant on August 6 in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

Free ‘face mask ATM’ comes into operation in HCM City
Free ‘face mask ATM’ comes into operation in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The first ‘free face mask ATM’ has officially came into operation in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6 as part of joint efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic throughout the country.

HCM City suspends summer activities for children
HCM City suspends summer activities for children
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee has decided to suspend summer activities for children to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities are planning various activities to celebrate the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi (1010-2010), 

Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11
Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

The installation of the automated electronic toll collection (ETC) system, which provides non-stop toll collection service for vehicles, has been completed along the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway. Toll collection is scheduled to begin on August 11.

Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Nguyen Canh Han, one of the thousands of students who have returned to Vietnam because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to apply for admission to International University,

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding.

Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Vo Thanh Dong and Nguyen Thi Hien started helping with COVID-19 prevention and control work at the Hoa Tien Commune Medical Station in Da Nang's Hoa Vang District on Sunday.

Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Hanoi People’s Committee has requested approval to appraise the pre-feasibility report of Metro Line No.3. The construction is expected to start by 2021.

HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VND24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion).

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 6
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Vietnam confirms COVID-19 death toll rises to 10

Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang’s administration accelerating mass testing.

Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The national high school graduation exam will take place as scheduled on August 8 to 10 across Vietnam, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks and strict social distancing measures have been applied.

Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will launch bidding for 13 packages related to three North-South Expressway sub-projects on August 8.

Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam will continue to rise and the second wave will reach its peak in the next 10 days, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 