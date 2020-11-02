Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes

The Vietnam Air Force-Air Defense Force on November 1 dispatched a helicopter to deliver emergency supplies to approximately 3,000 local residents of two communes in Quang Nam completely isolated by flashfloods and landslides.
VOV
The country’s pre-schools face and will continue to face a shortage of teachers until 2025, the head of the Ministry of Education and Training’s pre-school education department has warned.
A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.
HCM City is considering building new roads and widening existing roads in its southwestern area to reduce congestion and traffic accidents in high risk hotspots.
Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.
Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).
Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.
The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.
Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.
Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb
Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.
Three foreign experts rescued in HCM City hotel fire
All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.
Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.
The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.
Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.
Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.
The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.
Storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in October caused 153 deaths and missing persons, and injured 222, reported the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
