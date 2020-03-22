High risk of Covid-19 infection warned in HCM City

Ho Chi Minh City is facing a big threat of Covid-19 infection as patient numbers have been on the rise.

HCM City’s Covid-19 prevention and control steering board on Monday held a meeting on the city’s disease situation.



By late Monday, HCM City recorded 30 Covid-19 cases, with another 10 suspected cases.



At the meeting, director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh, said that the Covid-19 infection risk in HCM City is very high. For instance, seven people in HCM City contracted the virus from a British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st Covid-19 patient, who came to a local bar.



Up to 42 people who closely contacted with the pilot have been isolated.



Binh added the 100th patient, in District 8 closely came into contact with up to 152 other people while attending a religious service in HCM City.



Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong emphasised that the next two weeks is a very important period for the city’s fight against Covid-19.



Phong instructed to take drastic measures, including strict fines, for violations such as not wearing masks at public places and people who do not co-operate for being quarantined. Dtinews