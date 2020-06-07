Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/06/2020 10:08:39 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10

 
 
07/06/2020    10:01 GMT+7

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats. 

Candidates during a test of the 2019 National High School Examination.

The exam results will be used to decide whether candidates are qualified for high school graduation and as an important criterion for admissions to higher education institutes. 

Some 900,000 twelfth graders and non-students are expected to attend the exam which includes five tests of math, literature, foreign languages, social sciences (history, geography and civic education) and natural sciences (biology, physics and chemistry).

This year examination’s security will be tightened, MOET said, to ensure accurate evaluation of students’ intellectual ability as well as avoid cheating scandals which happened two years ago in northern provinces. 

 

As the amended Law on Higher Education will take effect from July 1, universities and colleges can decide their own methods of admissions, including organising independent exams, use the high school graduation examination’s results, scanning academic transcripts or opt to international standardised tests of SAT, A-level, IELTS. — VNS 

Nguyen Duc Cuong, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about the changes in the inspection process of the national high school graduation exam this year.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has set very strict requirements for universities to organize entrance exams of their own.

 
 

Other News

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 7
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 52 days

Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

A rally by extremists and football fans over the government's response ended in clashes with police.

Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed
Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam is thinking about renewing its regional zoning through dividing the north-central and central coastal region into two new regions: north-central region and south-central region.

Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

Litchi growers in Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang are busy harvesting the fruit.

Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester
Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The officers filmed pushing a man, 75, to the ground have been charged with second degree-assault.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 6
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case

George Floyd: Thousands protest against racism across US
George Floyd: Thousands protest against racism across US
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Peaceful rallies are held in major cities on the 12th day of protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

Vietnam announces two more SARS-CoV-2 test kits of international standards
Vietnam announces two more SARS-CoV-2 test kits of international standards
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Two more 'made-in-Vietnam' SARS-CoV-2 test kits meeting international standards were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 5.

Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampant
Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampant
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities have called on its residents to refrain from eating dog and cat meat in order to promote a “civilized” image for the capital city.

A special tutor for disadvantaged children
A special tutor for disadvantaged children
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tam may not have finished high school, but that doesn't stop her teaching children in Yen Quang Commune, Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province.

Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?
Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had large-scale effects on all aspects of life. From trade flows to tourism, the spread of the disease has highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in a globalised and interconnected world. 

Best healthcare services for all
Best healthcare services for all
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Bach Mai Hospital, one of the biggest public hospitals in the country, has recently announced it would gradually wipe out so-called “serviced beds” or “beds on demand”.

Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned
Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

It may be illegal to use mobile phone when driving or riding a vehicle, according to the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety being drafted by the Ministry of Public Security.

Local inspectors to watchdog national high school graduation exam
Local inspectors to watchdog national high school graduation exam
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Nguyen Duc Cuong, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about the changes in the inspection process of the national high school graduation exam this year.

Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Localities throughout the north of the country, including Hanoi, have been enduring a major hot spell at the start of summer with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Each citizen to get unique health identity code
Each citizen to get unique health identity code
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

The Ministry of Health has issued Decision 2153/QD-BYT on regulations on issuance, usage, and management of health identification.

Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Up to 2,700 foreign experts entering Vietnam in June and July will be quarantined upon arrival, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced in Thursday meeting. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 5
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam goes through 50 days without local transmission of COVID-19

More efforts needed to protect women, children
More efforts needed to protect women, children
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Violence against women and children is never acceptable, stressed United Nations (UN) agencies, the Government of Vietnam and partners during a campaign launch on Thursday.

Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

A biology teacher at the Phuoc Minh Secondary School in Tay Ninh Province, who was alleged to have sexually abused several male students, issued an apology and resigned on Wednesday. 

