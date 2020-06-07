High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats.

Candidates during a test of the 2019 National High School Examination.

The exam results will be used to decide whether candidates are qualified for high school graduation and as an important criterion for admissions to higher education institutes.

Some 900,000 twelfth graders and non-students are expected to attend the exam which includes five tests of math, literature, foreign languages, social sciences (history, geography and civic education) and natural sciences (biology, physics and chemistry).

This year examination’s security will be tightened, MOET said, to ensure accurate evaluation of students’ intellectual ability as well as avoid cheating scandals which happened two years ago in northern provinces.

As the amended Law on Higher Education will take effect from July 1, universities and colleges can decide their own methods of admissions, including organising independent exams, use the high school graduation examination’s results, scanning academic transcripts or opt to international standardised tests of SAT, A-level, IELTS. — VNS

