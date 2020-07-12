High-speed boat service between HCM City, Binh Duong launched

A new high-speed boat service between HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Duong Province was launched last Friday.

A new high-speed boat service between downtown HCM City and Cu Chi District through Binh Duong Province was launched on July 10. — VNS Photo Nguyen Diep

Tran Song Hai, CEO of Greenlines DP Technology Co Ltd, the HCM City-based boat operator, said the service was expected to boost waterway tourism besides contributing to the city’s goals to develop waterway transport.

The first trip is scheduled for July 17.

The boats will leave Bach Dang Wharf in District 1, pick up passengers at Binh Hoa Wharf in Binh Thanh District and Tiamo Wharf in Thu Dau Mot City in Binh Duong, and go on to Cu Chi.

The 78km route will take around two hours one way.

Three high-speed boats with capacities of 172, 150 and 96 passengers will be deployed.

They will have air-conditioning, television sets, toilets, free Wi-Fi, electrical points for charging mobile phones, and water and snacks.

They will leave Bach Dang at 7:30am and 8:30am daily and Cu Chi at 2pm and 3pm.

A one-way ticket will cost VND220,000 (US$9.5) for a full trip, VND120,000 ($5.2) between HCM City and Binh Duong and VND150,000 ($6.5) from Binh Duong to Cu Chi.

The company will also launch three yachts with capacities of 14 - 30 passengers to meet the demands of luxury tourism.

It has unveiled a promotion for a Cu Chi Tunnel Luxury Tour with a full package costing VND880,000 ($38).

The package includes a return ticket by high-speed boats, entrance to the Cu Chi Tunnels, lunch, and a tour guide.

Cu Chi, one of HCM City’s most famous attractions, has an immense network of connected underground tunnels.

Binh Duong is home to attractive places like Dau Tieng Lake, the largest man-made reservoir in Vietnam, traditional craft villages and spiritual destinations.

Earlier the Quoc Chanh Company Limited announced plans to launch a new ferry service between HCM City’s Can Gio District and Vung Tau City in September. VNS

