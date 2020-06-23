Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 14:46:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police

 
 
23/06/2020    13:31 GMT+7

A high-tech fraud ring has been busted by the Police Unit for High-Tech Crime Prevention of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

The police readthe arrest warrant for one suspectin the case.

o

The ring had stolen more than VNĐ100 billion (US$4.3 million) from internet users.

The police detained Nguyễn Tuấn Dũng, 26, residing in Hà Tĩnh Province, Lê Anh Tuấn, 31, and Nguyễn Ngọc Thành, 31, residents of Quảng Trị Province.

Two months ago, the police received reports from online sellers about the theft of money from their bank accounts.

According to initial investigation, the police found that Lê Anh Tuấn, an IT engineer, was the leader of the ring.

Tuấn asked Dũng and Thành to help in the crime. They hired a room on Ngự Bình Street, An Cựu Ward of Huế City.

Dũng and Thành were responsible for setting up several Facebook accounts and join forums to find online sellers.

 

They pretended to buy goods and then hacked the accounts of sellers to steal money.

Tuấn set up several fake bank accounts and websites for money transfers.

When receiving information of the victims provided by his two accomplices, Tuấn logged into real bank websites to execute money transfers.

After each fraud, Tuấn paid Dũng and Thành 10-15 per cent of the money stolen.

According to the police, hundreds of victims in many provinces and cities across the country lost money through this scheme, with some losing billions of đồng.

Since October 2019, the group had fraudulently appropriated more than VNĐ107 billion ($4.6 million).

The three suspects have been detained while investigations are ongoing. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Five months after the first COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam, the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 349 as of June 23 morning, with no new cases reported overnight.

Trust Bank swindle case appeal resumes
Trust Bank swindle case appeal resumes
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Supreme Court yesterday (June 22) began hearing the second phase of the appeal in the misappropriation case at Dai Tin Bank, or Trust Bank, which caused a loss of VNĐ1.338 trillion (US$57.51 million).  

Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam
Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy on June 22 of the termination of the validity of a March diplomatic note on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries.

US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit
US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Ethan Melzer stands accused of sending information about his US Army unit to a neo-Nazi group.

Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Procuracy has launched criminal proceedings against two Taiwanese drug traffickers.

Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Foreign tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and executives will be affected.

COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines named Stephen Cameron, is expected to be discharged from hospital and return to his homeland in the UK soon, doctors at Cho Ray Hospital have said.

Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The student team of Da Nang University of Technology won first prize in the 2nd annual investor-style pitch competition, Maker to Entrepreneur: Venture Demo Day, held on Monday (June 22) at the American Center in HCM City.

Seattle to end police-free protest zone after shootings
Seattle to end police-free protest zone after shootings
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Mayor Jenny Durkan says the violence is "increasingly difficult" for businesses and residents.

PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny
PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.

More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria
More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Hundreds of people have been isolated after an outbreak of diphtheria.

Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation
Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has encouraged farmers and farming companies to improve the efficiency of their irrigation to increase yields and reduces costs.

HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift
HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The city will focus on major transport projects that help ease traffic gridlock and scrap less urgent ones since resources are limited, the HCM City government has said.

Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers
Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A zero-dong supermarket was opened on Saturday to support 1,500 workers of the Thang Long Industrial Zone in Hanoi who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Landslides threatens Can Tho residents
Landslides threatens Can Tho residents
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Erosion along the riverbank of Tra Noc River in Can Tho City's Binh Thuy District has caused damage to local households, according to the city's steering committee for disaster prevention and search and rescue.

No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days
No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 67th straight day without any community infections as of 6am on June 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt
Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Three people died on Saturday morning in Tuan Giao Town in the northern province of Dien Bien after a conflict allegedly caused by debts of more than VND1.5 billion (US$64,460).

British pilot keen to return home through early hospital release
British pilot keen to return home through early hospital release
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most severe novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, a British pilot known as patient 91, continued on the pathway towards a miraculous recovery after undergoing three months of treatment

Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit
Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two young Vietnamese representatives, Nguyen Phuong Thao and Le Anh Tien, will join 18 peers from other ASEAN countries to meet with ASEAN leaders at this week’s 36th ASEAN Summit.

Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

A group comprised of four students from Da Nang were awarded the runner-up title at the UrbanactionsHK competition which recently concluded in Hong Kong (China).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 