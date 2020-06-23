High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police

A high-tech fraud ring has been busted by the Police Unit for High-Tech Crime Prevention of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

The ring had stolen more than VNĐ100 billion (US$4.3 million) from internet users.

The police detained Nguyễn Tuấn Dũng, 26, residing in Hà Tĩnh Province, Lê Anh Tuấn, 31, and Nguyễn Ngọc Thành, 31, residents of Quảng Trị Province.

Two months ago, the police received reports from online sellers about the theft of money from their bank accounts.

According to initial investigation, the police found that Lê Anh Tuấn, an IT engineer, was the leader of the ring.

Tuấn asked Dũng and Thành to help in the crime. They hired a room on Ngự Bình Street, An Cựu Ward of Huế City.

Dũng and Thành were responsible for setting up several Facebook accounts and join forums to find online sellers.

They pretended to buy goods and then hacked the accounts of sellers to steal money.

Tuấn set up several fake bank accounts and websites for money transfers.

When receiving information of the victims provided by his two accomplices, Tuấn logged into real bank websites to execute money transfers.

After each fraud, Tuấn paid Dũng and Thành 10-15 per cent of the money stolen.

According to the police, hundreds of victims in many provinces and cities across the country lost money through this scheme, with some losing billions of đồng.

Since October 2019, the group had fraudulently appropriated more than VNĐ107 billion ($4.6 million).

The three suspects have been detained while investigations are ongoing. — VNS