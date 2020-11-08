Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Highways open to traffic, Mekong Delta expects no more traffic jams

08/11/2020    12:09 GMT+7

More national highways were open to traffic in an effort to reduce traffic congestions in the Mekong Delta.

After a long time of waiting, the Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway will be put into service in last months of 2020 to serve travel demand in Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year).

Aerial view of the Lo Te- Rach Soi road (Photo: SGGP)

In the West of the Mekong Delta region, the Lo Te- Rach Soi road was open to traffic to help reducing the travel time between Vam Cong Bridge in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho and Rach Gia Town in Kien Giang Province from 2 hours to 50 minutes.

Director of BOT Company of the highway Nguyen Tan Dong said more than 1,500 workers take turns to work on the highway relentlessly. Generally, the work progress meet scheduling requirements for overall project. The highway will be open to traffic in Tet holidays to curb serious traffic congestions in the National Highway 1 through Tien Giang Province.
Owner of a transportation company in Can Tho Nguyen Anh Men said transportation firm owners have longed for the construction of the highway .

According to owner Men, without the highway, it takes 3.5 hours to travel in a distance 170 kilometers from Can Tho to Ho Chi Minh City. However, the distance between two cities will be shortened by 20km and curb traffic gridlock in the national highway No.1, resulting in low transportation fee.

 

The VND6,355 billion (US$ 273,672,901) Lo Te - Rach Soi path was open to traffic after 4.5 years. Presently, residents can only travel in the National Highway No.80 from Kien Giang Province to Can Tho City; however, it takes 2 hours to travel in a distance of 70 kilometers.

Over 70 transportation firms carry passengers and commodities from Can Tho City to Kien Giang Province. Director of a transportation firm in Kien Giang Nguyen Manh Tuong was excited at completion of the Lo Te - Rach Soi Road. Coach buses mostly travel in the expressway No.80 which has been in poor repair for years.

Simultaneously, cracks on the 40 kilometer HCMC - Trung Luong expressway was fixed after two months. Another national highways including the highway No.57 and the Quan Lo - Phung Hiep have been upgraded to make travel in the Mekong Delta region easier.

SGGP

