Hoan Kiem Lake surroundings upgraded

Electrical wires and telecommunications cable and automatic watering systems around Hoan Kiem Lake are being buried in order to stabilise the power system and improve the area’s look.



According to Trinh Hoang Tung, director of Hoan Kiem District project management board, the work, which takes place from 8:30 pm to 5 am of the next morning every day, is expected to be finished within three weeks.













Pavements around Hoan Kiem Lake will be re-surfaced with granite.



These activities are part of a project to renovate Hoan Kiem Lake’s surrounding area which was approved by Hanoi authorities following three rounds of public consultation.



An embankment is also being constructed to prevent erosion around Hoan Kiem Lake which is scheduled for completion in August this year.



The previous embankment was brick and had been eroding for years. Dtinews