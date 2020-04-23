Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/04/2020
Hoan Kiem Lake surroundings upgraded

 
 
23/04/2020    17:36 GMT+7

Electrical wires and telecommunications cable and automatic watering systems around Hoan Kiem Lake are being buried in order to stabilise the power system and improve the area’s look.


According to Trinh Hoang Tung, director of Hoan Kiem District project management board, the work, which takes place from 8:30 pm to 5 am of the next morning every day, is expected to be finished within three weeks.

  

  

 

  

  The work is expected to be completed in three weeks

Pavements around Hoan Kiem Lake will be re-surfaced with granite.

These activities are part of a project to renovate Hoan Kiem Lake’s surrounding area which was approved by Hanoi authorities following three rounds of public consultation.

An embankment is also being constructed to prevent erosion around Hoan Kiem Lake which is scheduled for completion in August this year.

The previous embankment was brick and had been eroding for years. Dtinews

