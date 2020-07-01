Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/07/2020 13:47:53 (GMT +7)
Hong Kong: 'Anti-protest' law kicks in as city marks handover

 
 
01/07/2020    13:25 GMT+7

Hong Kong is marking 23 years since British rule ended as a new "anti-protest" law, imposed by Beijing, comes into effect.

The national security law targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments up to life in prison.

Hong Kong was handed back to China from Britain in 1997, but under an agreement supposed to protect certain freedoms for at least 50 years.

But critics say the law is the "end of Hong Kong", and stops those freedoms.

"[China] promised 50 years of freedom to the Hong Kong people, and gave them only 23," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The city's leader, however, said the law would "restore stability" after widespread protests in 2019.

"The legislation of the national security law is considered the most important development in relations between the central government and Hong Kong since the handover," said Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Will there be protests on the anniversary?

A pro-democracy protest is held each year on the anniversary, typically attended by tens or hundreds of thousands of people.

But for the first time since the handover, authorities banned the march - citing a virus ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

 

Some activists have pledged to defy the ban and march later in the afternoon.

"We march every year... and we will keep on marching," pro-democracy activist Leung Kwok-hung told Reuters.

But one pro-democracy activist warned there was a "large chance of our being arrested".

"The charges will not be light, please judge for yourself," said Tsang Kin-shing of the League of Social Democrats.

Police officers in the city are on standby, insiders told the South China Morning Post. They said around 4,000 officers were poised to handle any unrest.

What does the new law say?

Under the new law - which applies to both permanent and non-permanent residents - crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces are punishable by a minimum sentence of three years, with the maximum being life.

Protesters often targeted city infrastructure during the 2019 protests - under the new law, damaging public transport facilities can be considered terrorism.

Beijing will also establish a new security office in Hong Kong, with its own law enforcement personnel - neither of which would come under the local authority's jurisdiction.

Inciting hatred of China's central government and Hong Kong's regional government are now offences under Article 29. BBC

 
 

.
All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4
All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician
Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Do Van Sinh, a member of the National Assembly Economic Committee talks on electronic toll collections.

VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing
VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnamese coast guard force have helped poor fishermen throughout the country keep earning a living from the sea after social distancing triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as drought and salinity.

Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Co, 62, of Thuong Tan Commune, the southern province of Binh Duong, has made equipment that combines fertilising, spraying pesticides and watering to cultivate 800 pomelo trees in his garden.

National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020
National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Web of Science – Clarivate announced on June 29 that the Impact Factor 2020 for a journal published by the Vietnam National University in Hanoi is set to be on the international list for the very first time.

In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?
In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Whether to maintain schools for the gifted is an annual topic of discussion among many parents.

Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Groups of leading Vietnamese health specialists are poised to meet for the sixth national consultation this week to check on the progress of a British pilot to determine if he is healthy enough to be discharged from hospital 

Free visa waivers extended until July 31
Free visa waivers extended until July 31
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 30
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

 COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days

Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Up to 5,856 pigs have been culled after the African Swine Fever returned in 20 provinces in Vietnam.

Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

The ministries of Public Security and Justice should make clear that drug addiction is a disease and social evil, the vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs said

Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

It’s 2am in the rice field of Tam Hung Commune, Thanh Oai District in the western outskirts of Hanoi. The darkness overwhelms the immense space. Surrounding villages are still deep in sound sleep.

New thinking about sidewalk use
New thinking about sidewalk use
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

About to come to a decision, the HCMC government is poised to adopt a new thinking on how the sidewalk and roadways can be used aside from being for traffic. 

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

HCM City authorities have seized more than 36,350 smuggled and counterfeited goods and imposed fines of about VND7 billion (US$301,600) for violations after its coordination plan No15 was launched last year in May.

