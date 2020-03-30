Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/04/2020 11:00:18 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus

 
 
01/04/2020    08:43 GMT+7

Da Nang has suspended all visits to patients at hospitals and health consultancy at private clinics to help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, while schools and universities will stay shut until April 15.

Medical staffs work at a quarantine site of Đà Nãng General Hospital. All visits to patients at the hospital will be banned till April 15.

In a notice released on Sunday, the city said each patient will only be allowed one visitor to stay in hospital and all entrances for visit will be banned from Monday.

Beds in the hospitals will be rearranged to keep a safe distance between patients.

Public beaches and tour services at Sơn Trà Nature Reserve in the Sơn Trà Peninsula were suspended from Sunday, while and all cafes, bars were closed till April 15.

All visitors from Hà Nội, HCM City and COVID-19 affected areas to Đà Nẵng must be quarantined by medical teams.

Shopping centres and supermarkets in the city have started offering home delivery online and via phone, according to the city’s industry and trade department.

Three COVID-19 patients – two British (numbers 22 and 23) and a local woman (number 35) – were released from Đà Nẵng General Hospital on March 27.

The beach of Đà Nẵng is empty. All public beaches and services were suspended from March 30 to April 15 to fight COVID-19. 

Public bus services between Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng were also banned from March 30.

In central Quảng Nam Province, services at tourist destinations, cafes, bars and entertainment areas as well as street food courts were closed from March 29.

A total of 688 people have been isolated at medical centres and household, while 22 foreign tourists completed their isolation time on Sunday.

A report from the province’s health department revealed that 41 samples of people who had close contact with patient No 167 (a Danish) had all tested negative. 

Cristina Daus, a tour leader of a group of 15 Romanians that completed their quarantine in Hội An on March 29 sent a letter of gratitude to the city of Hội An.

She wrote: “I am the tour leader of the 15 people Romanian group that was hosted at the Hội An Beach resort for quarantine. As I am writing this email to you, we were already flying above Việt Nam to go back home.”

“I just want to send you a letter of appreciation for your wonderful staff who have greatly taken care of us in what we will always remember as ‘Việt Nam confinement days’ and a very particular experience.”

“It’s my third time in Việt Nam, but the first time I interacted with the same people for a number of days and I can say all of you were great representatives of your country. Even the most upset tourist had to admit that and wondered where else we could have gotten the same great treatment, in this situation” she wrote. 

 

More bus, train services cancelled in southern provinces

Trains from Sài Gòn to Phan Thiết city were suspended on March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many southern provinces and cities have temporarily suspended public transport amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lê Tiến Dũng, head of the Department of Transport of the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ, said bus routes that cover the provinces of Đồng Tháp, Vĩnh Long, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Hà Nội, Bình Thuận, and Quảng Ninh and Đà Nẵng City have been suspended from March 29 to April 15.

Half the bus routes in the city have also been suspended, and buses still plying drivers could only carry half their designed capacities and the number of passengers should not exceed 20, he said further.

All passengers need to wear masks, sit one to a seat in alternate seats and declare their health before boarding, he said.

The Tiền Giang Province Department of Transport had already suspended some bus routes since March 28.

Buses to District 8 in HCM City, Cổ Chiên Bridge in Bến Tre, Mỹ An commune in Đồng Tháp Province, Cao Lãnh City, and Long An Province will not ply.

Buses to other districts in HCM City have been reduced by at least 60 per cent, and within the province by 50 per cent.

Trains SNT1, SNT2, SE7, and SE8 from Sài Gòn to Nha Trang and Hà Nội were suspended on Monday (March 30).

SE22 and SE21 from Sài Gòn to Đà Nẵng and SPT2 and SPT1 from Sài Gòn to Phan Thiết City in Bình Thuận Province were halted earlier.

According to the Sài Gòn Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, the number of passengers has plummeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.— VNS

 
 

.
Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Graduating from the Mekong Delta’s prestigious Can Tho University, 24-year-old Pham Thanh Vu still refers himself as a farmer in the truest sense of the word.

Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19
Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1.

Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Buses operating on frequent routes which depart from or arrive in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and cover less than 100km can still run two trips per day at maximum with no more than 20 passengers.

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts
Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1
Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam as from 00:00 of April 1 until the end of April 15 as part of measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung has directed the Department of Health to set up 10 working groups and arrange 10 rapid COVID-19 test stations in the city. At first, tests will be implemented in the wards around Bach Mai Hospital.

HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread
HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

HCM City Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has agreed to a proposal from the municipal Transport Department on suspending all public bus services in the locality from April 1 to the end of April 15.

Vietnamese people's confidence in Government’s response to COVID-19 highest worldwide: German survey
Vietnamese people's confidence in Government’s response to COVID-19 highest worldwide: German survey
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Up to 62 percent of respondents in Vietnam say that their government is doing “right amount” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the biggest public survey on COVID-19 conducted by the Berlin-based Dalia Research.

Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project
Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Government Office said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has ordered the setting up of a managing unit for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project.

Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April
Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will hold an appeal trial from April 13 to 16 for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19
Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has issued guidelines for schools and vocational education centres to extend online and television-based teaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas
Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

It’s not the first time Nguyen Van Chien has been sent on a mission, but it is the first time he has been stationed at a quarantine zone to prevent a pandemic.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia-Pacific keep rising
Numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia-Pacific keep rising
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region continued to report new COVID-19 cases and deaths on March 31.

Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests
Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has established three task forces to implement rapid COVID-19 tests in the area around Bach Mai Hospital, fast emerging as a complicated hot spot of the country.

Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
SOCIETYicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnam had confirmed 204 COVID-19 cases as of 6:00 on March 31, with the latest patient a 10-year-old boy living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
SOCIETYicon  31/03/2020 

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.

30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
SOCIETYicon  31/03/2020 

An American woman attacked health staff and tried to flee from the Ministry of Public Security’s Hospital 199 in central Da Nang city when she was brought to the hospital for quarantine on March 30 morning.

Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
SOCIETYicon  31/03/2020 

Any time Le Thanh Tung feels an urge to swap jobs, he finds himself scrolling through ybox.vn.

Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

Latest news

