Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus

Da Nang has suspended all visits to patients at hospitals and health consultancy at private clinics to help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, while schools and universities will stay shut until April 15.

Medical staffs work at a quarantine site of Đà Nãng General Hospital. All visits to patients at the hospital will be banned till April 15.

In a notice released on Sunday, the city said each patient will only be allowed one visitor to stay in hospital and all entrances for visit will be banned from Monday.

Beds in the hospitals will be rearranged to keep a safe distance between patients.

Public beaches and tour services at Sơn Trà Nature Reserve in the Sơn Trà Peninsula were suspended from Sunday, while and all cafes, bars were closed till April 15.

All visitors from Hà Nội, HCM City and COVID-19 affected areas to Đà Nẵng must be quarantined by medical teams.

Shopping centres and supermarkets in the city have started offering home delivery online and via phone, according to the city’s industry and trade department.

Three COVID-19 patients – two British (numbers 22 and 23) and a local woman (number 35) – were released from Đà Nẵng General Hospital on March 27.

The beach of Đà Nẵng is empty. All public beaches and services were suspended from March 30 to April 15 to fight COVID-19.

Public bus services between Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng were also banned from March 30.

In central Quảng Nam Province, services at tourist destinations, cafes, bars and entertainment areas as well as street food courts were closed from March 29.

A total of 688 people have been isolated at medical centres and household, while 22 foreign tourists completed their isolation time on Sunday.

A report from the province’s health department revealed that 41 samples of people who had close contact with patient No 167 (a Danish) had all tested negative.

Cristina Daus, a tour leader of a group of 15 Romanians that completed their quarantine in Hội An on March 29 sent a letter of gratitude to the city of Hội An. She wrote: “I am the tour leader of the 15 people Romanian group that was hosted at the Hội An Beach resort for quarantine. As I am writing this email to you, we were already flying above Việt Nam to go back home.” “I just want to send you a letter of appreciation for your wonderful staff who have greatly taken care of us in what we will always remember as ‘Việt Nam confinement days’ and a very particular experience.” “It’s my third time in Việt Nam, but the first time I interacted with the same people for a number of days and I can say all of you were great representatives of your country. Even the most upset tourist had to admit that and wondered where else we could have gotten the same great treatment, in this situation” she wrote.

More bus, train services cancelled in southern provinces

Trains from Sài Gòn to Phan Thiết city were suspended on March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many southern provinces and cities have temporarily suspended public transport amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lê Tiến Dũng, head of the Department of Transport of the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ, said bus routes that cover the provinces of Đồng Tháp, Vĩnh Long, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Hà Nội, Bình Thuận, and Quảng Ninh and Đà Nẵng City have been suspended from March 29 to April 15.

Half the bus routes in the city have also been suspended, and buses still plying drivers could only carry half their designed capacities and the number of passengers should not exceed 20, he said further.

All passengers need to wear masks, sit one to a seat in alternate seats and declare their health before boarding, he said.

The Tiền Giang Province Department of Transport had already suspended some bus routes since March 28.

Buses to District 8 in HCM City, Cổ Chiên Bridge in Bến Tre, Mỹ An commune in Đồng Tháp Province, Cao Lãnh City, and Long An Province will not ply.

Buses to other districts in HCM City have been reduced by at least 60 per cent, and within the province by 50 per cent.

Trains SNT1, SNT2, SE7, and SE8 from Sài Gòn to Nha Trang and Hà Nội were suspended on Monday (March 30).

SE22 and SE21 from Sài Gòn to Đà Nẵng and SPT2 and SPT1 from Sài Gòn to Phan Thiết City in Bình Thuận Province were halted earlier.

According to the Sài Gòn Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, the number of passengers has plummeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.— VNS