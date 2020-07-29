Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee

Hospitals that fail to satisfy COVID-19 prevention and control regulations will be closed, said an urgent letter on Tuesday from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Police set up fences for quarantine around the C Da Nang Hospital starting from Monday night.

The letter was sent to provincial and municipal people’s committees, ministries and hospitals to urge preventive measures to control the pandemic in hospitals and medical stations.

The move comes after Vietnam saw 15 new cases in the space of a few days following 99 days with no community transmission of coronavirus, which include medical workers, and the source of infection is unknown.

To cope with the complex situation, especially in Da Nang City where new cases were discovered, the committee asked localities and hospitals to take immediate and strong measures.

Per the letter, directors of hospitals and medical stations must strictly conduct COVID-19 preventive measures based on the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s guidance and supervise all medical workers and patients, especially the ones with symptoms of the disease.

Tests for SARS-CoV-2 must be conducted timely for early discovery and quarantine.

Hospitals must check all of their working norms based on the set of norms for COVID-19 prevention and control issued by the MoH on July 16 this year.

The Administration for Medical Services, the MoH’s inspectors and local departments of health are responsible for inspecting hospitals and medical stations.

Directors of hospitals and medical stations must bear responsibility for not implementing preventive measures, with facility closure possible if COVID-19 prevention and control is not ensured. VNS