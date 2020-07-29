Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee

29/07/2020    14:01 GMT+7

Hospitals that fail to satisfy COVID-19 prevention and control regulations will be closed, said an urgent letter on Tuesday from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Police set up fences for quarantine around the C Da Nang Hospital starting from Monday night.

The letter was sent to provincial and municipal people’s committees, ministries and hospitals to urge preventive measures to control the pandemic in hospitals and medical stations.

The move comes after Vietnam saw 15 new cases in the space of a few days following 99 days with no community transmission of coronavirus, which include medical workers, and the source of infection is unknown.

To cope with the complex situation, especially in Da Nang City where new cases were discovered, the committee asked localities and hospitals to take immediate and strong measures.

Per the letter, directors of hospitals and medical stations must strictly conduct COVID-19 preventive measures based on the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s guidance and supervise all medical workers and patients, especially the ones with symptoms of the disease.

 

Tests for SARS-CoV-2 must be conducted timely for early discovery and quarantine.

Hospitals must check all of their working norms based on the set of norms for COVID-19 prevention and control issued by the MoH on July 16 this year.

The Administration for Medical Services, the MoH’s inspectors and local departments of health are responsible for inspecting hospitals and medical stations.

Directors of hospitals and medical stations must bear responsibility for not implementing preventive measures, with facility closure possible if COVID-19 prevention and control is not ensured.  VNS

.
Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The yellow-spined bamboo locusts (Ceracris kiangsu) swarm has destroyed at least 277ha of bamboo forests and corn fields in eight provinces across the country.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 29
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in central Da Nang

Conjoined twins recover well after separation
Conjoined twins recover well after separation
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The 13-month-old conjoined twins who had surgery to separate them on July 15 at the City Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City no longer have fever and they are showing signs of good recovery.

JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to help Vietnam increase maritime security and safety capacity.

Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam
Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Border Guard High Command of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have arrested and launched criminal proceedings against two Vietnamese women alleged to have organised the illegal entry into Vietnam of nine foreigners.

Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad
Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be tightened by the transport sector for every vehicle on the roads, waterway, railway and by air, with all those in vehicles required to wear masks.

Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai have detained nine people for illegally entering from Cambodia.

Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas
Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the life and work of hundreds of university students and lecturers.

Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said about 15,000 people have returned to Hanoi from Danang.

PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 sent an urgent notice asking relevant units to address any consequences of recent earthquakes in the northern provinces of Son La, Lai Chau and Hoa Binh.

Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

In March 1968, Ho Dai Dong and Stephens Nash Edmunds were on two sides of the battle in Chu Tan Kra Mountain.

HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure
HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

HCM City needs more than VND950 trillion (US$41 billion) to invest in transport infrastructure from 2020 to 2030.

SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious
SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has analyzed and sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 virus gene on samples of newly-infected patients.

HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed district health officials to either send messages or call parents of children born between January and September in 2019 to remind them about vaccination schedules this year.

VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Vietnam has spared no efforts to protect its citizens in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in many countries and territories to ensure the best health conditions for Vietnamese people.

Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

When he was growing up, Le Hieu Hien had one dream in life, to become an army officer.

Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Hundreds of border guards, in addition to eight mobile teams, have been placed on duty around the clock to monitor 74 border checkpoints across major border routes in an effort to prevent future illegal border crossings.

10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

10 Chinese people have been arrested while trying to get into Lao Cai Province on July 27.

