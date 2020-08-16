Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?

18/08/2020    13:34 GMT+7

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

Việt Nam xử lý thi thể bệnh nhân Covid-19 như thế nào?

Illustrative image

The key principle in transporting and handling bodies of coronavirus-infected patients is to make sure not to spread disease, said Dr. Pham Xuan Thanh, Deputy Head of the Labor Health Management Division of the Health Environment Management Department under the Ministry of Health.

Five principles must be obeyed in handling the bodies of Covid-19 patients: the bodies are moved to a separate isolation room; cremation is the priority; burial is accepted only when cremation cannot be carried out; the body must be cremated as soon as possible within 24 hours after death; only responsible medical staff and family members who are fully instructed on prevention procedures and fully equipped with protective costumes are allowed to participate in the handling, transportation and containment of the body; the waste generated during the treatment process must be disposed of as infectious waste.

Before entering the isolation room where the patient's body is preserved, health workers need to place their feet in a tray containing 5% chlorine disinfectant solution.

The patient's body is also treated with 5% chlorine solution and disinfectant solution before being put into a body bag and covered with a plastic layer.

The body is then covered in another layer of plastic before the coffin is closed, checked and sealed.

 

Special cars are used to transport the body. Family members are not allowed to join the transportation process.

In case of burial, the grave must be covered with disinfectant before and after the coffin is put in.

During the process of handling and transporting the body, it is a must to sterilize all spaces, objects in the room, the vehicle, etc.

Personal protective equipment of people performing funerals and burials must be disposed of as infected, contaminated waste.

Minh Anh

Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?

Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?

The 20 Covid-19-related deaths in Vietnam have many different features compared to patient No. 91, the British pilot.  

 
 

