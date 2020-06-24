Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/06/2020 11:41:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?

 
 
28/06/2020    10:32 GMT+7

Teachers of English in Hanoi have been asked to attend an exam to assess their qualifications under IELTS international standards.

All teachers of English in Hanoi who meet the English standards in accordance with the Vietnamese six-level framewirk will have to attend the exam.

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?



The results of the exam will be used to classify teachers for further training.

From 2020 to 2025, every two years, teachers of English will attend a refresher course to improve their qualifications. Under the plan, 50 percent of teachers in Hanoi are expected to have English skills meeting 6.5 IELTS or higher by 2025.

The education department said it is necessary to improve the qualifications of teachers to satisfy training requirements in the new development period. IELTS is one of the testing systems of English proficiency considered the most prestigious in the world.

However, many teachers are dissatisfied about the requirement to attend the exam. A teacher of English in Hanoi said it is unreasonable to require teachers who studied at least four years at university and satisfied very strict requirements set by employers to attend exams so regularly at work.

From 2020 to 2025, every two years, teachers of English will attend a refresher course to improve their qualifications. Under the plan, 50 percent of teachers in Hanoi are expected to have English skills meeting 6.5 IELTS or higher by 2025.

“IELTS certificate is valid for two years only. So will teachers have to take IELTS test once every two years?” she said.

 


“If so, teachers will have to be busy preparing for exams and won’t have time to teach students,” she warned.

The headmaster of a private school in Hanoi stressed that improving the qualifications of teachers of English is a must, but the education department should give private schools the right to control and train their teachers.

The demand for learning English in large cities, including Hanoi, is very high. Private schools organize many English teaching programs to satisfy learners’ diverse requirements.

There are bilingual and dual-degree classes in which students have to follow two programs, one set by the Vietnam Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) and the international program (Cambridge or Oxford). Besides, there are also intensive English classes.

According to the headmaster, the teachers of the classes are professional native speaking teachers. They are from the UK, US and Australia, trained to teach English to foreigners.

Vietnamese teachers at the classes also have to go through very strict tests before admission. And they have to improve their qualifications during the work, or they will be dismissed.

“With this way, the effectiveness of fostering teachers' professional qualifications is higher than the method applied by the education department,” she said, adding that private schools should be allowed to control their own teaching staff. 

Le Huyen

Many HCM City universities offer programmes in English

Many HCM City universities offer programmes in English

Many universities in HCM City offer programmes in English to enable their students to communicate in that language when they work elsewhere in the ASEAN Economic Community, within which the bloc’s nationals can freely migrate.

Online teaching: long-term investments needed

Online teaching: long-term investments needed

Non-state education establishments had to close the doors during the epidemic, but some of them began using online teaching activities.

 
 

Other News

.
HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Even as experts have proposed abolishing subsidies to bus services, which have been increasing over the years, the public transport authority insisted that subsidies were a necessity for this form of transport.

Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap are using agricultural machines for all rice cultivation processes on nearly 100 per cent of rice farms. 

Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam announced that amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, charter flights were arranged on June 25 and 27 to transport 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs to Vietnam.

Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

As many as 104 photographs that highlight the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic are on display at a photo exhibition in Hanoi.

“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The country is expected to market a “Made-in-Vietnam” vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the next nine to 12 months due to the vaccine research and manufacturing project enjoying strong progress, according to researchers.

Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci
Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The infection is rampant in 16 states, some of which are now freezing their reopening plans.

UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The United National Development Programme (UNDP) has donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Alexandru Hanga, on June 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in a case linked to 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK, last October.

Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.

HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to build modern libraries at 16 more high schools under a programme that provides preferential loans.  

HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme
HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training and city schools have been training teachers, choosing textbooks, and preparing facilities to carry out a new nationwide training programme in the 2020-21 academic year

Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions
Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam has entered the 72nd day in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community as of June 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Time to tackle oversized trucks: official
Time to tackle oversized trucks: official
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Le Xuan Tien, Deputy Chief Inspector from the Hanoi Public Transport Department, talks on proposed sanctions for heavy and oversized trucks violating traffic laws in Hanoi's inner districts.

Robots given to hospital to help protect frontline health workers from COVID-19
Robots given to hospital to help protect frontline health workers from COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Dong Nai to develop smart urban area near new airport
Dong Nai to develop smart urban area near new airport
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged Dong Nai Province to speed up the progress of the Long Thanh International Airport and create a “comprehensive plan” to develop smart urban areas around the proposed airport. 

Israel shares experiences with Vietnam in saving water in farming
Israel shares experiences with Vietnam in saving water in farming
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Drip irrigation – an effective Israeli invention that helps save water significantly – could be applied in Vietnam, particularly when part of Vietnam was heavily hit by droughts and saline intrusion, Israel’s agriculture expert said.


A

Indispensable dishes consumed during Doan Ngo festival
Indispensable dishes consumed during Doan Ngo festival
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

With the Doan Ngo festival falling on the fifth day of May in the lunar calendar, the occasion usually kicks off the period of killing insects that harm the crops of farmers, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 26
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam enters 71st day without COVID-19 local transmissions

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 