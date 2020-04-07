How Hanoi penalizes offenders of COVID-19 pandemic prevention rules?

Hanoi has listed ten acts of violation and corresponding punishments ranging from administrative fine to criminal prosecution.

A citizen is pulled over for not wearing a face mask in Hoan Kiem district.

The Hanoi Department of Justice has made public a list of penalties for violating COVID-19 pandemic prevention regulations, with the highest penalty up of to VND20 million (US$849.23) and criminal prosecution, Tuoi tre Online reported.

The list details ten acts of violation and corresponding punishments ranging from administrative fine to criminal prosecution in accordance with the Criminal Code.

1. Not wearing a face mask in public places is punishable with a fine of VND300,000 (US$12.74).

2. Indiscriminate dumping of used face masks will be subject to a fine of between VND5 million (US$212.31) and VND7 million US$297.23).

3. A person who conceals his or her own COVID-19 infection or others infected with COVID-19 will be fined VND2 million (US$84.92).

4. Those who evade medical examination and supervision before entering and leaving epidemic-hit regions will face a fine of VND20 million (US$849.23).

5. Those who deliberately make wrong or dishonest medical declarations that cause infection of COVID-19 to others will be handled in accordance with Article 240 of the Penal Code.

6. Those who sell food and drinks in public places, contravening the social distancing policy, will be subject to a fine of between VND10 million (US$424.61) and 20 million (US$849.23).

7. Those who contravene the decision to suspend businesses and services leading to public gatherings will face a fine of between VND10 million (US$424.61) and 20 million (US$849.23).

8. Those who flee quarantine places and fail to comply with the isolation regulations will be fined VND10 million (US$424.61) or handled in accordance with Article 240 of the Penal Code if causing COVID-19 infection to others.

9. Those who flee quarantine places and fail to comply with the quarantine regulations that causes losses of VND100 million US$4,246.13) or more in expenses for COVID-19 prevention and control will be handled in accordance with Article 295 of the Penal Code.

10. Those who post fabricated information or misrepresent information on the COVID-19 epidemic situation will face a penalty of VND15 million (US$636.92) or handled in accordance with Article 288 of the Penal Code. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

