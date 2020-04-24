Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years

Doctors from the central Hue hospital removed a fish bone fragment that was stuck in a man’s lung on Wednesday.

A fish bone fragment removed from a patient's lung after an endoscopy at the central Huế hospital. — Photo courtesy Huế Central Hospital

Doctors said the man, 74, from Hương Trà town, was taken to the hospital with suspected pneumonia.

The man told doctors he had eaten fish soup and had swallowed a bone five years ago, but he thought the fragment had gone down his throat.

The patient had a CT scan on his lungs, revealing a small fragment of bone.

A team of surgeons successfully removed the object from the patient’s lung on Wednesday, and the man has recovered well after the operation.

The procedure is one of a series performed by doctors at the hospital, removing bones or other items stuck in respiratory organs.

Last week, a man whose lung was pierced by a steel bar in an accident at work was successfully treated at the hospital. — VNS