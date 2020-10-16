Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences

16/10/2020    14:55 GMT+7

Over the past days, great efforts have been made to deal with consequences of torrential rains and floods in line with instructions of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences hinh anh 1

Localities have also evacuated residents in the areas prone to natural disasters, closed schools and visited families of victims. (Photo: VNA)

As of 9pm on October 15, heavy rains and floods destroyed 649 houses and submerged 150,685 others, and damaged 168 National Highway sites and 33,639 metres of roads.

Up to 900ha of rice and 5,514ha of other crops have been inundated, and 3,978ha of aquatic farms have been damaged. Some 445,700 heads of poultry and animals have been swept away or killed by floodwater.

The same day, PM Phuc issued a dispatch instructing the rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides at ranger station 67 and Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, head of the Committee, and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, deputy head of the Committee, had field trips to the locality to oversee the work.

The Committee has also sent two working groups to localities from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai to monitor natural disaster prevention and control there.

As of 7:30pm on October 15, bodies of all 13 rescue team members buried in the landslide at ranger station 67, and a construction worker at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Phong Xuan commune, Phong Dien district, had been retrieved.

The rescue team included Major General Nguyen Van Man, Deputy Commander of Military Region 4, and Chairman of the Phong Dien district People's Committee Nguyen Van Binh.

The National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, and military units deployed 9,607 people to join hands with local forces in these attempts.

Localities have also evacuated residents in the areas prone to natural disasters, closed schools and visited families of victims.

 

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked northern cities and provinces to keep a close eye on flood developments, and managed reservoirs, especially Son La, Hoa Binh, Thac Ba and Tuyen Quang.

Meanwhile, central localities need to continue with search and rescue operations, help victims with food, clean water and housing, and evaluate losses caused by natural disasters, the Committee said.

It has also ordered intensifying communications to provide updates on developments of rains and foods, and guide local residents to take countermeasures.

The central provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam have called for the support of food, medicines, disinfectants, and rescue equipment.

Border guards assist Quang Tri flood victims

Heavy downpours and floods over recent days have caused serious losses in the central province of Quang Tri. Border guards have been helping evacuate victims and conducted rescue missions, which left a deep impression on local people.

Over the last week, soldiers from the Quang Tri Border Guard have headed to flooded areas in Hai Lang district to rescue victims and provide food and other goods to isolated local people. The hardship hasn’t stopped them from fulfilling their tasks.

With water levels now receding, the soldiers are helping local people clean public facilities, schools, and households, to bring life back to normal.

Nearly 41,000 households with 125,000 people in Quang Tri province have been affected by the recent flooding./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on October 15 demanded serious compliance with rules on the management of people entering Vietnam so as to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

While serving as director of Khanh Hoa Province's Foreign Affairs Department, Nguyen Quoc Tram directed his subordinates to issue a fake diplomatic note and a fake invitation letter invite Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao and himself to visit the US.

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

As of 7:30pm on October 15, the bodies of all 13 members of a rescue team buried by a landslide in central Thua Thien Hue province’s Phong Dien district had been retrieved.

Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thuy Trang, wants to go back to school as soon as she gets out of quarantine camp.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Two killed and 20 wounded after truck collides with coach

Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the 17 missing victims of the landslide that has hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien Hue province, central Vietnam.

First-grade textbooks cause furore
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training recently asked a national textbook assessment council to review the first-grade Vietnamese language textbook over concerns its content is inappropriate for first-graders.

More textbooks for first graders face criticism
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Some reading practice texts in the Canh Dieu (Kite) textbook on the Vietnamese language have been described as ‘fabricated’ and ‘teaching children laziness and playing tricks’.

Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The National Expanded Programme on Immunisation Office will work with local authorities to investigate the causes of the deaths of two infants following vaccine shots in Vinh Phuc and Son La provinces.

Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The news that Associate Prof Nguyen Thoi Trung from Ton Duc Thang University, who is among the scientists with the highest number of citations, has been excluded from the list of candidates for a professorship title has surprised many observers.

VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Nine imported cases bring Vietnam’s COVID-19 count to 1,122

19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Rescuers managed to bring 19 victims, including one fatality, from the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue to hospital on the afternoon of October 14, while rescue efforts continue at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.

Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Rescue forces made up of military personnel, medics, and members of the police have urgently joined rescue efforts to look for the missing victims of a landslide which hit Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Heavy downpours lasting for several days have inundated many areas throughout the city of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, leaving many places submerged and thousands of homes flooded, with four people dead and one missing.

Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Doctors at Viet Duc (Vietnam - Germany) Friendship Hospital have reached a new milestone as they performed the 1,000th successful kidney transplant at the hospital, an official from the hospital has confirmed.

Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Nine more Indian experts who recently landed in Vietnam have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on October 13 to receive the first train for the city’s Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnamese airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on October 14 as the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam directed the closure of Vinh and Tho Xuan airports from 12:00-21:00 on the day due to Storm Nangka.

1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

