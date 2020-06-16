Hundreds of Chinese experts granted permission to enter Vietnam for work

The Vietnamese Government has officially permitted 331 Chinese experts, business managers, and highly-skilled workers to enter and work in the country, according to a statement released by the Government Office.

As many as 150 Chinese experts returned to Quang Ngai to work at Dung Quat industrial park on June 12 (Photo: dantri.com.vn)

The decision was granted approval by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, under the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, during a recent meeting held between permanent members of the Cabinet.

The Deputy PM has therefore assigned the Ministry of Public Security with the task of granting visas to the Chinese citizens. Meanwhile, the Ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs, National Defence, and Transport have been asked to create the most favourable conditions possible for the group upon entering the country, while ensuring they observe regulations on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention measures.

Moreover, the localities where Chinese citizens are due to arrive and work have been requested to put new arrivals into quarantine, in addition to granting them appropriate work permits in line with regulations.

The Government Office earlier received a note dated June 2 from the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi, requesting that the country facilitate the entry of a number of Chinese executives.

Vietnam temporarily suspended entry to all foreign nationals as of March 22 in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

At a regular monthly Cabinet meeting held on June 9, PM Phuc asked various ministries and localities to create conditions in which foreign specialists, investors, business managers, and highly-skilled workers are able to enter the country to work or to explore business opportunities.

The PM therefore directed localities to arrange sufficient quarantine areas, while granting and extending work permits for foreigners to ensure that there is no threat of the virus being transmitted within the community. VOV