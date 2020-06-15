Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/06/2020
Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport

 
 
15/06/2020

Nearly 165 flights of Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in HCM City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.

Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport

The Vietjet Air plane skidded off the runway of Tan Son Nhat International Airport on June 14 noon

Earlier, flight VJ322 of Vietjet Air skidded off the runway when landing at Tan Son Nhat at noon June 14. All passengers and crew members were safe.

 

The airline said rainy weather was the cause.

After the incident, the airport had to shut down temporary for some hours to deal with the aftermath, affecting many flights./.

 
 

HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City has got a number of new healthcare facilities this year and more are being built, all with modern equipment and technologies.

Food safety control to be enhanced in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Management and unscheduled inspections of food safety and hygiene should be enhanced with stricter measures as the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet been extinguished, said the National Steering committee on Food Safety and Hygiene.

Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  1 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese woman living in Sydney, Australia has challenged herself to walk 20,000 steps per day for the entire of June to raise funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Switch to paid news a must for Vietnamese journalism: editors-in-chief
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has cost many Vietnamese newspapers half their income, editors-in-chief said at a conference on Friday hosted by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association.

COVID-19 crisis could result in an increase in child labour
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Children need to be protected from child labour more than ever due to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, experts said during a virtual interactive panel discussion held in Hanoi last week.

Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery
VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron who has been hospitalized in Vietnam since contracting COVID-19 in March has made further improvements.

Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

Leading business and financial website Bloomberg of the United States has recently published an article highlighting the strong rebound made to the nation’s domestic tourism industry, a model that is suitable for the rest of the world to follow.

Vietnam's state-owned schools raise tuition to controversial levels
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Some educators have warned that the sharp rise in tuition set by state-owned schools will deprive poor but good students of opportunities to access higher education.

Hanoi police propose 29 involved in disturbance case be prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

The Department of Public Security of Hanoi has proposed the municipal People’s Procuracy prosecute 29 persons for “murder” and “resisting on-duty officers” that killed three police officers in Dong Tam commune on January 9.

Online learning to be adopted alongside direct teaching in Vietnamese schools
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

Online teaching will be recognised as a formal method, in parallel with teaching in schools, following months of experimenting with the method as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the education minister said.

One new imported COVID-19 case recorded on June 13
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam reported one new imported COVID-19 case on June 13 evening, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 334, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

New methods in assessing Vietnamese students’ performance
SOCIETYicon  13/06/2020 

Educationalist To Thuy Diem Quyen, an expert on educational reform programmes of the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on what should be included in a student’s performance report.

Amputee couple will never walk alone
SOCIETYicon  13/06/2020 

Getting married after less than three months of dating seems pretty unusual, and many observers might think a little bit rushed. 

Vietnamese physicians win hearts and minds
SOCIETYicon  13/06/2020 

Associate Professor Nguyen Lan Hieu, director-general of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, talks on what medical staff have been doing to win the hearts and minds of patients

HCM City allows bars, karaoke parlors to reopen
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

HCM City’s People’s Committee has allowed entertainment facilities such as bars and karaoke parlours to re-open after the country has gone through 56 straight days without any community transmission of COVID-19.

Japanese TV reveals secrets behind Vietnam’s success in handling coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

The quick establishment of a testing system and thorough quarantine measures are the main factors behind Vietnam’s success in containing COVID-19 community infections, 

Man charged with poisoning homeless people in California
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

The suspect is accused of feeding his victims with a substance "twice as strong" as pepper spray.

Four officials disciplined for violating COVID-19 regulations
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Four Commune People’s Committee members have been reprimanded for attending a party in the middle of social distancing.  

Thousands of Vietnamese teachers worry over IELTS test
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Thousands of high school English teachers in Hanoi are concerned about a new announcement by the municipal Department of Education and Training (DoET) stating they would be tested.

Private investors shy away from waterway, anti-flooding projects
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Even as the Government has been calling on the private sector to invest in infrastructure projects due to the limited state budget, the sector has been staying clear of waterway and anti-flooding projects.

