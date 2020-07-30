Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 10:42:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home

30/07/2020    10:40 GMT+7

A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese laborers in Equatorial Guinea, 140 of whom infected with coronavirus landed at Noi Bai International Airport on July 29.

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home

The passengers were taken to a quarantine area upon arrival.

All passengers on the flight are at stable conditions. After landing at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport, all crew members have been sent for medical quarantine and isolation at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

Earlier at a meeting on July 10, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered a flight to immediately repatriate Vietnamese workers from Equatorial Guinea as some of them had contracted the virus.

All of the 219 workers have been contracted to work at the Sendje hydropower plant project in Equatorial Guinea’s Littorial province.

The same day, Vietjet Air and functional agencies in Indonesia and Brunei joined hands to bring more than 210 Vietnamese citizens in Indonesia and 180 others from Brunei home.

 

Passengers on the flight included children under 18, the elderly, people with sickness, pregnant women, laborers with expired labor contracts and visitors stranded due to COVID-19.

Strict security and safety measures were enforced during the flight to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

Following the flight's landing, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined as regulated.

From April 10 to July 29, local agencies coordinated with Vietnam’s representative agencies overseas to launch 73 flights, bringing home about 18,042 Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad due to COVID-19.

As of early July 29, Vietnam has confirmed 446 COVID-19 infection cases, of whom 369 have been cleared of the virus and recovered, making up 84.2%.VGP

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam records nine new COVID-19 community cases
Vietnam records nine new COVID-19 community cases
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nine new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 have been detected, eight in Danang and one in Hanoi.

Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.

WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming, 

Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 29 ordered tightening supervision over the pandemic in all localities nationwide, 

High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, 

Universities told to be selective about returning students
Universities told to be selective about returning students
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam are welcoming returning students, but say that they will only admit students who can satisfy their requirements.

Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Two men suspected of robbing VNĐ942 million during an armed bank raid have been arrested.

Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Border soldiers and police in northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on Monday caught three groups of people trying to illegally enter China.

Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam, accounting for 17.9 per cent and 19.9 per cent of total deaths caused by diseases in the country in 2010 and 2017 respectively.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 29
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

11 people in Quang Nam flee from quarantined hospitals in Da Nang

Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee
Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hospitals that fail to satisfy COVID-19 prevention and control regulations will be closed, said an urgent letter on Tuesday from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The yellow-spined bamboo locusts (Ceracris kiangsu) swarm has destroyed at least 277ha of bamboo forests and corn fields in eight provinces across the country.

Conjoined twins recover well after separation
Conjoined twins recover well after separation
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The 13-month-old conjoined twins who had surgery to separate them on July 15 at the City Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City no longer have fever and they are showing signs of good recovery.

JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to help Vietnam increase maritime security and safety capacity.

Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam
Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The Border Guard High Command of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have arrested and launched criminal proceedings against two Vietnamese women alleged to have organised the illegal entry into Vietnam of nine foreigners.

Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad
Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be tightened by the transport sector for every vehicle on the roads, waterway, railway and by air, with all those in vehicles required to wear masks.

Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai have detained nine people for illegally entering from Cambodia.

Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas
Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the life and work of hundreds of university students and lecturers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 