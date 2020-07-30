Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home

A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese laborers in Equatorial Guinea, 140 of whom infected with coronavirus landed at Noi Bai International Airport on July 29.

The passengers were taken to a quarantine area upon arrival.

All passengers on the flight are at stable conditions. After landing at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport, all crew members have been sent for medical quarantine and isolation at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

Earlier at a meeting on July 10, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered a flight to immediately repatriate Vietnamese workers from Equatorial Guinea as some of them had contracted the virus.

All of the 219 workers have been contracted to work at the Sendje hydropower plant project in Equatorial Guinea’s Littorial province.

The same day, Vietjet Air and functional agencies in Indonesia and Brunei joined hands to bring more than 210 Vietnamese citizens in Indonesia and 180 others from Brunei home.

Passengers on the flight included children under 18, the elderly, people with sickness, pregnant women, laborers with expired labor contracts and visitors stranded due to COVID-19.

Strict security and safety measures were enforced during the flight to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

Following the flight's landing, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined as regulated.

From April 10 to July 29, local agencies coordinated with Vietnam’s representative agencies overseas to launch 73 flights, bringing home about 18,042 Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad due to COVID-19.

As of early July 29, Vietnam has confirmed 446 COVID-19 infection cases, of whom 369 have been cleared of the virus and recovered, making up 84.2%.VGP