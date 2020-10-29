Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/10/2020 17:54:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hundreds tested negative after coming into contact with suspected COVID-19 patient

29/10/2020    15:39 GMT+7

More than 340 people who either had direct or indirect contact with a COVID-19 positive patient who was working in HCM City have all tested negative for the virus. 

A health officer takes samples for COVID-19 test using RT-PCR method which is proved to produce more exact reliable results than quick tests. 

The South Korean man lived in the city from August 16 to October 24 before leaving for Japan. When he arrived in Tokyo he tested positive for coronavirus. 

The news led agencies to identify 47 people who had close contact with the Korean man and a further 296 people who the 47 had interacted with. 

They were all quarantined and tested and by Wednesday afternoon, all of 343 had returned negative tests. 

The Korean man is an expert working for a Japanese company based in Hanoi. He entered Vietnam on July 29 and was quarantined for 14-days before testing negative.

He travelled to work in a few localities in Vietnam and stayed in HCM City from August 16 to October 24.

After leaving HCM City to travel to Tokyo, he tested positive tat Narita Airport with quick COVID-19 test method CLEIA (chemiluminescence enzyme immunoassay) as per Japan’s regulation.

Japan’s authority would then test him with the confirmatory RT-PCR method and soon inform HCM City’s CDC about the testing result.

 

It is reported that the Korean expert remains in good health condition.

According to the National Steering Committee for COVId-19 Prevention and Control, Vietnam reported no new cases on Thursday morning, marking 57 days without any community infections nationwide.

Hà Nội has gone 72 straight days without infections in the community and HCM City 89 straight days.

In total, 1,062 patients have been given the all-clear. The fatalities remain at 35.

Among the active patients, six have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, three twice and eight three times. There are no patients in critical condition.

As many as 14,216 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from overseas are now under health monitoring nationwide,  including 172 in hospitals, 12,812 in other quarantine sites, and 1,232 at home or accommodation facilities.

The Ministry of Health advised the community to continue wearing masks and wash their hands regularly. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

With Typhoon Molave making landfall in the central region on October 28, many homes have had their roofs blown off, an array of trees have toppled over, and large swathes of crops have been damaged.

Benefits of the personal identification number
Benefits of the personal identification number
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Colonel Nguyen Thi Thu Que, deputy director of the Legal Department of Administrative and Judicial Reform, the Ministry of Public Security, talks about the law on residence, which was recently discussed at the NA meeting this month.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

French consultants will give final assessments before the Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway is put into commercial operation, but they cannot come to Vietnam until November.

Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

At least seven people have died and 46 are missing after landslides hit two mountainous communes in Nam Tra My district, central Quang Nam province, on October 28.

Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Procurators on October 28 proposed prison sentences ranging from three to 19 years for 12 defendants involved in violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Oct. 28, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

From old tyres to kids’ fun
From old tyres to kids’ fun
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Discarded old tyres have been given a new lease of life at kids’ playgrounds in Hai Duong province.

Disabled girl becomes first university student from ethnic village
Disabled girl becomes first university student from ethnic village
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A disabled girl from the Central Highland province of Kon Tum has made her dream of going to university become a reality.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 28
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 28
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

38 F1 contacts linked to Korean COVID-19 case quarantined

Storm Molave ravages central coastal provinces
Storm Molave ravages central coastal provinces
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Houses have been damaged, trees uprooted as storm Molave hit some central coastal provinces from Danang to Phu Yen at noon on Wednesday.

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Wednesday, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

Ministry of Health tightens the management of medical waste during floods
Ministry of Health tightens the management of medical waste during floods
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has told health facilities in flood-hit areas to prioritise clean water and ensure the areas are thoroughly disinfected to stop the spread of diseases.

Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam
Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave, the worst to hit Vietnam in the last two decades according to experts, was fast approaching the central coastline on Wednesday morning and has already claimed two lives.

Storm Molave fast approaching Vietnam's central coastline
Storm Molave fast approaching Vietnam's central coastline
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave is forecast to land on the central coast from Quang Nam to Binh Dinh by 10 am on October 28, according to Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam.

Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings
Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Vietnam has four representatives in the 2021 Best Global Universities rankings put out by the US News & World Report. ​

It’s necessary to not increase basic salary for civil servants in 2021: expert
It’s necessary to not increase basic salary for civil servants in 2021: expert
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh, a senior lecture of the Academy of Finance speaks about the Government’s proposal to not increase the monthly basic salary for civil servants and public employees next year.

House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violence
House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violence
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Nguyen Thi Nga (not her real name) got married when she was 21 years old.

WB: Annual losses caused by natural disasters in VN hit US$11 bln
WB: Annual losses caused by natural disasters in VN hit US$11 bln
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Annual losses to people’s well-being from natural disasters are estimated at around US$11 billion in purchasing power parity terms, according to WB’s report on Vietnam’s coastal development between opportunity and disaster risk.

Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Dr Nguyen Trung Cap and his colleagues at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi shaved their heads during their long stay at the hospital fighting COVID-19.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

 Police detain 20 foreigners illegally entering Vietnam

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 