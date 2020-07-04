Hung Yen police bust large online gambling ring

Online gamblers are detained by the Hung Yen police. The police of Hung Yen Province have cracked down on a large online gambling ring worth over VND20 trillion – PHOTO: TNO

The provincial police told Thanh Nien Online that among the 20 detained gamblers, Le Tuan Vinh, aged 32, and his wife, Tran Thi Ngan, aged 30, who live in Khoai Chau District, and Hoang Van Tan and his brother, Hoang Van Nham, aged 32 and 28, who reside in Kim Dong District, are the masterminds of five outlets of the gambling ring. They operated five different gambling websites.

The remaining 16 gamblers reside in Hanoi City, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Nghe An and Bac Giang provinces.

The Hung Yen police investigation team also seized 38 smartphones, seven computers, VND2 billion in cash, multiple phone SIM cards and devices connected to the Internet, along with other evidence.

The police also shut down over 100 bank accounts, which were allegedly associated with the illegal gambling ring.

The Hung Yen police said that due to the rapid development of information and technology, many individuals have easily created gambling software disguised as games to attract gamblers.

To effectively curtail hi-tech gambling, residents should learn to distinguish between legal online games and illicit gambling to avoid violations, according to the announcement by the provincial police.

The Hung Yen police will continue to adopt various measures to prevent residents from participating in online gambling and impose heavy sanctions on online gamblers. SGT