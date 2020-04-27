Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/04/2020 14:06:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

“I love my country” journey 2020 launched

 
 
27/04/2020    14:04 GMT+7

The Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation has announced the journey titled "I Love My Country" for 2020 which will run from the National Reunification Day (April 30) - National Day (September 2).

1,000 youth form the S-shaped map of Vietnam in the opening ceremony at the National Historic Site Hung Temple in Phu Tho province

The journey will be divided into four trips, including the “Thanks to the country” marking the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the south and the national reunification and the 66th anniversary of the nation's victory at Dien Bien Phu  from April 30-May 15; “Following Uncle Ho's saying” from May 15-June 30; “July in tribute to war invalids, martyrs” on July 1-30; and “Proud of Vietnam” on August 1-September 2 celebrating the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution  and National Day (on September 2).

The journey, “I love my country" which was launched by the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Central Committee in 63 cities and provinces across Vietnam comprises activities such as visiting historical and cultural places. SGGP

 
Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

Saigon Children to organise online race to raise fund for disadvantaged children

Saigon Children to organise online race to raise fund for disadvantaged children

The UK organisation Saigon Children’s Charity is organising The Virtual Steps Challenge 2020, an online race where people from around the world can track their steps as they run, walk or exercise to compete to raise money for children

 
 
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 