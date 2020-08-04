Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/08/2020 09:31:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Illegal immigration organisers sent to prison

05/08/2020    08:21 GMT+7

The People’s Court of the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 4 sentenced Voong A Sui and five accomplices to a total of 25 years in prison for organising illegal immigration.

Illegal immigration organisers sent to prison hinh anh 1

Defendants at the court (Photo: VNA)

Sui, born in 1997 and residing in Hai Son commune, Mong Cai district in Quang Ninh, and the five others coordinated with a foreign citizen to arrange for six foreigners to enter Vietnam. Sui was the head of the group.

On June 9 and 10, the group brought six foreigners over the border into Vietnam for more than 13 million VND each. They were arrested by Bac Son station’s border guards.

 

In court, Sui admitted that he and his brother Vong A Hay, born in 1999, along with Phun Van Dung, born in 2001, Ninh Van Xuan, born in 2002, Phun Quay Phong, born in 1998, and Ly A Tang, born in 1995, all from Quang Ninh, worked with an unknown foreigner to bring the immigrants to Mong Cai by raft to cross a border river and then to downtown Mong Cai and deeper into Vietnam.

The court sentenced Sui and Hay to six years in jail each while Tang received five and Quay four. Xuan and Dung received two years each./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City issues work permits to 5,370 foreigners since year's beginning
HCM City issues work permits to 5,370 foreigners since year's beginning
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City has issued work permits to 5,370 foreigners, including over 2,400 new ones, since the beginning of this year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 5
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

 Deputy PM: pandemic fight should concentrate on high-risk areas

Strict measures to limit COVID-19 spread in central region's hot spots
Strict measures to limit COVID-19 spread in central region's hot spots
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Ngai has reopened its General Hospital after a week under lockdown, the provincial heath department said on Monday.

Vietnam rules out Hydroxychloroquine, uses convalescent plasma in COVID-19 treatment
Vietnam rules out Hydroxychloroquine, uses convalescent plasma in COVID-19 treatment
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has completely halted the use of Hydroxychloroquine, the controversial antimalaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump, in its treatment of COVID-19 patients and instead opted for plasma from recovered cases.

Four investigated for selling fake medical clothing
Four investigated for selling fake medical clothing
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Prosecutors in Hanoi have prosecuted four people for selling sub-standard counterfeit medical suits.

Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Young Vietnamese at home and abroad are striving to contribute to the country’s fight against COVID-19 in their own way, believing that everyone has a role to play for the sake of their homeland.

HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

As residents have recently been giving little heed to the health authority’s advice to wear masks in public amid the surge in new Covid-19 cases,

Japanese exec infected with Covid-19 interacted with 28 people in HCMC
Japanese exec infected with Covid-19 interacted with 28 people in HCMC
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

During a two-day stay in HCMC, a Japanese business executive who had been confirmed positive for the new coronavirus by the Japanese authorities while returning to Tokyo from Vietnam’s Lam Dong Province on July 31 interacted with 28 people

Vietnamese, Scot jailed in Hanoi on drug offences
Vietnamese, Scot jailed in Hanoi on drug offences
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hanoi City People’s Court on August 3 handed down jail sentences to a Vietnamese and a Scot on charges of trafficking drugs.

Two die as storm Sinlaku sweeps through northern Vietnam
Two die as storm Sinlaku sweeps through northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Storm Sinlaku, the second of its kind to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year, has caused two deaths, according to reports from the provinces at a meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 3
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam reports 8th COVID-19-related death

Plans for new school year set: Education Ministry
Plans for new school year set: Education Ministry
SOCIETYicon  04/08/2020 

Nguyen Xuan Thanh, Director General of the Secondary Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about changes for term times in the 2020-21 school year.

Kind-hearted schoolgirl helps unfortunate children
Kind-hearted schoolgirl helps unfortunate children
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

A schoolgirl inspired by Mother Teresa has formed a charity group to help unfortunate children.

Doctor’s diary in locked down Da Nang hospital
Doctor’s diary in locked down Da Nang hospital
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

A doctor from Da Nang C Hospital, Dang Van Tri, was working in the lockdown zone in Da Nang City as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the community.

Survivors of trafficking will receive health insurance cards free
Survivors of trafficking will receive health insurance cards free
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Victims of human trafficking who are uninsured will be granted health insurance cards free of charge.

Vehicle licence plate auction possibly to be included in law
Vehicle licence plate auction possibly to be included in law
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Personal registration plates could soon be seen on motorbikes and cars nationwide, as a new law is being drawn up to allow people to buy exclusive numbers.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 3
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

 Health condition of 13 COVID-19 patients getting worse

Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh
Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Border guards operating in Tay Ninh province announced on August 2 they have apprehended a Nigerian national attempting to illegally transport drugs into Vietnam from Cambodia.

Da Nang field hospital rushes to completion
Da Nang field hospital rushes to completion
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

A 300-bed field hospital in Da Nang is being completed to serve the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

Buon Ma Thuot City under lockdown after two new COVID-19 cases confirmed
Buon Ma Thuot City under lockdown after two new COVID-19 cases confirmed
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have applied social distancing measures in Buon Ma Thuot City which is home to three Covid-19 cases.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 