Illegal immigration organisers sent to prison

The People’s Court of the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 4 sentenced Voong A Sui and five accomplices to a total of 25 years in prison for organising illegal immigration.

Defendants at the court (Photo: VNA)

Sui, born in 1997 and residing in Hai Son commune, Mong Cai district in Quang Ninh, and the five others coordinated with a foreign citizen to arrange for six foreigners to enter Vietnam. Sui was the head of the group.

On June 9 and 10, the group brought six foreigners over the border into Vietnam for more than 13 million VND each. They were arrested by Bac Son station’s border guards.

In court, Sui admitted that he and his brother Vong A Hay, born in 1999, along with Phun Van Dung, born in 2001, Ninh Van Xuan, born in 2002, Phun Quay Phong, born in 1998, and Ly A Tang, born in 1995, all from Quang Ninh, worked with an unknown foreigner to bring the immigrants to Mong Cai by raft to cross a border river and then to downtown Mong Cai and deeper into Vietnam.

The court sentenced Sui and Hay to six years in jail each while Tang received five and Quay four. Xuan and Dung received two years each./.VNA