Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 16:27:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Increased internet use by children concerns parents

 
 
04/05/2020    16:14 GMT+7

E-learning has become a popular model of education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to become a new trend in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Increased internet use by children concerns parents

Students study online after schools close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

But experts say for it to be a success, children need to be equipped with essential skills and knowledge to use the internet effectively and safely.

UNICEF has recently warned that millions of children across the globe are at increased risk of harm as their lives move more and more online during lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1.5 billion children and young people have been affected by school closures worldwide. Many of these students are now taking classes as well as socialising more online.

Spending more time on virtual platforms can leave children vulnerable to online sexual exploitation and grooming, as predators look to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF said in its recently-issued technical note aiming to help governments, educators and parents to protect children in lockdown.

A lack of face-to-face contact with friends and partners may lead to heightened risk-taking such as sending sexualised images, while increased and unstructured time online may expose children to potentially harmful and violent content as well as greater risk of cyberbullying, the UNICEF said.

According to statistics from the World Health Organization and the Global Partnership to End Violence, an estimated 750,000 predators go online at any given moment.

“Under the shadow of COVID-19, the lives of millions of children have temporarily shrunk to just their homes and their screens. We must help them navigate this new reality,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

“We call on governments and industry to join forces to keep children and young people safe online through enhanced safety features and new tools to help parents and educators teach their children how to use the internet safely.”

Director of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs' Department of Child Affairs Dang Hoa Nam said during the social distancing period, the national hotline for child protection at 111 received many calls from parents expressing concerns about their children's use of the internet for a long time while staying at home. It means that using the internet safely has become great concerns of parents in the current context.

He said the children had the right to access information via the internet, particularly in the era of the fourth Industrial Revolution when the internet has become a popular means providing information and entertainment for youngsters. However, parents, educators and policy makers needed to coordinate to ensure a healthy and safe online environment.

 

It was necessary to gradually guide and help children to avoid fake news, harmful contents and risks posed by the use of internet by providing them with essential skills and knowledge, he said.

Do Thuy Duong, founder of the "Modern Moms" group, said parents should have open discussions with their children to understand each other better as well as let their children experience and acknowledge risks themselves and get consultation from adults when needed.

Over control could make children feel that they are not trusted and may break the relationship between parents and children, leading to higher risks, according to Duong.

Sharing the same view, director Nam said parents should not interfere too much and should use technological solutions to manage children's use of the internet and discuss with children on measures to prevent harmful effects of the use of the internet on the basis of mutual respects.

Ngo Viet Khoi, an expert in training acknowledgement of safe internet usage, suggested that parents should also learn and equip themselves with consultation and technological skills and knowledge to help guide their children to the digital world on the right track.

The UNICEF recommends parents to have open dialogues with kids on the use of the internet such as how, when and where the internet should be used or how and with whom children should communicate online.

Schools are advised to update safeguarding policies for children learning from home and promote good online behaviours, according to the UNICEF.

It suggests the governments of countries increase activities to raise public awareness of child online safety. VNS

HCM City begins to make schools ‘smart’

HCM City begins to make schools ‘smart’

Deputy director of HCM City Department of Education and Training, Le Hoai Nam, speaks about a 'smart' model based on IT use in management and communication with students’ families.  

Electronic devices pose a threat to children

Electronic devices pose a threat to children

When Pham Thu Huong is busy working or cooking, she often gives her smartphone to her five-year-old son. It keeps him quiet because he can listen to music and look at pictures.

State agencies work to protect children online

State agencies work to protect children online

The Information Security Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications and Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs’ Department of Child Affairs have signed a co-operation plan regarding child protection online.  

 
 

Other News

.
Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 4
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine
Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

World leaders sign up to a fundraising drive, which aims to raise $8.3bn over the next month.

Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?
Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

There are no drugs proven to help doctors treat the disease, but work is under way around the world.

Coronavirus: New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy
Coronavirus: New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A French doctor says tests on samples from patients show the virus was present last year.

HCM City’s health sector to resume immunisations
HCM City’s health sector to resume immunisations
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City’s Department of Health has ordered healthcare facilities that offer vaccination services to set up plans to return to normal with strict implementation of infection prevention measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The diversity of face masks in Saigon
The diversity of face masks in Saigon
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Social distancing rules during Covid-19 mean that the face mask has become an inseparable part of anyone should he or she want to venture out of the four walls of their house. 

A mobile hospital at sea
A mobile hospital at sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  6 giờ trước 

Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend
61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Sixty-one people have died and 48 others injured on Vietnam’s roads over the three-day holiday weekend.

Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record
Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Russia's cases jump by 10,633 in one day, as Moscow's mayor warns the peak is yet to come.

100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

May 2 marks the 100th day since COVID-19 appeared in Vietnam. VNS presents a timeline of the pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 3
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam yet to declare itself COVID-19 free: health official

Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties
Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

41,000 teachers and employees in HCM City have been laid off temporarily or lost their jobs as private schools face shutdown threat.

Venezuela prison riot leaves more than 40 dead
Venezuela prison riot leaves more than 40 dead
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

The prisoners rioted over a lack of food and water, with quarantine measures halting family visits.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE
Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 2-3 under the coordination among Vietnam’s relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in UAE, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and UAE authorities.

US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued
US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Border guards of Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 morning rescued a US citizen in distress on the Saigon River.

Ultimate value of human rights is protecting human lives
Ultimate value of human rights is protecting human lives
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed tens of thousands of people around the world, Vietnam has been one of the few countries whose approach to containing the pandemic has been undeniably successful.

Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards
Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

A Filipino fisherman found exhausted and adrift at sea has been saved by fishermen and border guards of the central province of Binh Dinh.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 