Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 17:03:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

India gas leak: At least 13 dead after Visakhapatnam accident

 
 
07/05/2020    15:39 GMT+7

Many of those affected are complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulties breathing.

Thirteen people have died, with hundreds of others taken ill, after a gas leak in south India.

The leak, in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state, has been traced to the LG Polymers plant.

Doctors say "hundreds" of people have been taken to hospital - many complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulties breathing.

The incident, which took place around 03:00 local time (21:30 GMT), may have been due to negligence, officials say.

The leak occurred when the plant was being re-opened for the first time since 24 March when India went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. 

The state Industries Minister Goutam Reddy told BBC Telugu that it looked as though proper procedures and guidelines were not followed when the plant was being re-opened.

Swaroop Rani, a senior police official in Visakhapatnam, told AFP that the plant had been left idle because of the lockdown.

"[The gas] was left there because of the lockdown. It led to a chemical reaction and heat was produced inside the tanks, and the gas leaked because of that."

Local villagers complained around 03:30 and police immediately went to the scene, but had to quickly retreat for fear of being poisoned, the news agency quoted her as saying.

"One could feel the gas in the air and it was not possible for any of us to stay there for more than a few minutes," she said.

As the gas spread, residents ran out of their homes in panic. Distressing images of people fainting and dropping unconscious on the streets are being shared on social media.

Some factory employees are believed to have been inside when the leak occurred, but officials say they have no information about them.

It is feared that the fumes have spread over a radius of about 3km (2 miles) and officials have been evacuating people from surrounding areas.

A district health official said at least 1,000 people had been sent to hospitals and many others were feared to be unconscious in their homes.

 

"There are people who were sleeping," AFP quoted BK Naik as saying. "We are working to get people to the hospital. They need oxygenation and fresh air," he said.

A senior district official said that initial attempts to control the gas leak were unsuccessful. However, local news agencies have reported that the situation is now under control.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Reddy, a senior official in the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, told the BBC that the leaked gas was styrene, which is usually refrigerated.

"We are trying to understand the long-term impact of the chemical on those who have inhaled it during the leak," he said.

In the meantime, officials have asked people to protect themselves by covering their faces with a wet cloth.

India has a tragic history of gas leaks.

In 1984, a toxic chemical leak in a pesticide plant in the central city of Bhopal killed thousands of people, in what is acknowledged to be the world's worst industrial disaster.

More than 35 years later, victims say children are still being born with disabilities because of the effects of the methyl isocyanate gas spill.

Reporting by BBC Telugu's Satish Balla and Deepthi Bathini

What is Styrene and how can exposure affect humans?

  • Styrene gas is a colourless, or light yellow, flammable liquid primarily used in the production of polystyrene plastics and resins - it is used in the manufacture of containers for foodstuffs, packaging, synthetic marble, flooring, disposable tableware and moulded furniture
  • Breathing air contaminated with styrene vapours can cause irritation of the nose and throat, coughing and wheezing, and create a build-up of fluid in the lungs
  • Exposure to larger amounts can result in the onset of "styrene sickness", the signs and symptoms of which include headache, nausea, vomiting, weakness, tiredness, dizziness, confusion and clumsy or unsteady motion (known collectively as central nervous system depression)
  • In some cases exposure to styrene can also result in irregular heartbeats and even coma
  • Several epidemiologic studies suggest there may be an association between styrene exposure and an increased risk of leukemia and lymphoma though the evidence is inconclusive

Information from the PHE Centre for Radiation, Chemical and Environmental Hazards and US Environment Protection Agency

BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding
Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Heavy rains across the region have also destroyed homes, crops and some infrastructure.

Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A woman and her three small children have been found dead in a stream in the northern province of Hoa Binh in a suspected suicide case.

Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Many medical devices worth hundreds of billions of dong in health facilities have not been used for years, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper has reported.

Southeastern region to see high tides
Southeastern region to see high tides
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

High tides could reach a peak this week in coastal areas in the southeastern region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The People's Committee of Hoi An announced on Tuesday it would issue a fine of VND67.5 million (US$2,870) to five people who disguised themselves as beggars in some areas of the city.

Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A flight carrying Vietnamese citizens from the US is scheduled for May 7, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

An array of activities are scheduled by Hanoi authorities to celebrate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2019).

Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A tornado ripped through the district of Tuong Duong in central Nghe An Province on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a woman injured and destroying hundreds of houses.

Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Fifteen researchers from Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Japan’s Nagasaki University have successfully produced antigens to develop quick test kits for SARS-CoV-2.

Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

About 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from France on Vietnam Airlines flights on May 5 and 6.

Online teaching: long-term investments needed
Online teaching: long-term investments needed
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Non-state education establishments had to close the doors during the epidemic, but some of them began using online teaching activities.

Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for continued social distancing measures, especially at schools and hospitals, when daily activities have resumed.

Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.

Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The recent disputes over school fees between VAS and parents have revealed painful weaknesses in financial management and training quality at the institute.

Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic
Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

In response to the call of the Vietnamese Prime Minister and the Vietnam Fatherland Central Committee on Covid-19 prevention, Essential Flavours has donated hundreds of rice sacks to support vulnerable people in Vietnam.

Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The figure of 29,427 deaths is "a massive tragedy", the foreign secretary says, but steers clear of comparisons.

Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Nguyen Son Hai, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training's Department of Information and Technology talks on changes in learning and teaching methods to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 