Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths

 
 
05/04/2020    00:29 GMT+7

Indonesia on April 4 confirmed 106 new patients of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092.

Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths hinh anh 1

Checking body temperature in Indonesia (Photo:https://www.aa.com.tr/)

According to spokesman of the Indonesian Ministry of Health Achmad Yurianto, the number of new deaths in the country has increased by 10, bringing the death toll to 191.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry of the Philippines announced that the country recorded eight more deaths and 76 new COVID-19 infection cases on April 4.  

 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 3,094, including 144 deaths, the ministry said.

The same day, the Malaysian Ministry of Health said the country recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,483.
 

The death toll from the disease in Malaysia has amounted to 57, including 4 deaths on April 4./. VNA

 
 

.
Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Soldiers deployed for the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic have been working hard these days to assist people who are undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at military camps.

Latest Coronavirus News
Latest Coronavirus News
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Social distancing is an important solution in containing the spread of COVID-19, members of the National Steering Committee for Preventing and Controlling COVID-19 said.

Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19
Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

A total of 30 checkpoints aimed at detecting cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been set up in Hanoi on April 2 with people entering the capital having their body temperatures checked.

Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient
Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent notice to trace all people in close contact with the 237th COVID-19 patient, a 64-year-old Swedish man, who was reported infected with the coronavirus on April 1 after being hospitalised for a accident.

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.

How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?
How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Some teachers have lost their jobs as schools and foreign language centers have closed, while others have managed to find other jobs to overcome the difficult period.

Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vast and far-flung, Indonesia faces a unique struggle against the virus - many fear it is on the losing side.

Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A day of mourning is held for the 3,300 people who died in China, where the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Berlin officials say 200,000 masks have been diverted to the US under a law invoked by Donald Trump.

Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
PHOTOSicon  03/04/2020 

Phia Den mountain, Cao Bang province, is considered hometown of glass noodle as natural conditions here are ideal for not only growing its ingredient – canna, but also for its making process.

19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Mathéo Vergnolle, a 19-year-old French university student with great passion for mathematics, is working as a teacher in Vietnam.

Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Two policemen in the central city of Danang died while they were trying to deal with an illegal motorbike race.

Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Some places are yet to record a case - but what will they do if and when it arrives?

Thailand temporarily blocks entry
Thailand temporarily blocks entry
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The Thai government will block all travel to Thailand, including by Thais, from April 2-15 to prepare "state quarantine" facilities after more local COVID-19 patients have been linked to imported cases.

Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), initially scheduled for April 13-16, will be suspended due to the COVID-19 concern.

Coronavirus: Islamophobia concerns after India mosque outbreak
Coronavirus: Islamophobia concerns after India mosque outbreak
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Outrage over a Muslim congregation that led to new Covid-19 cluster turns hateful.

Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases pass one million
Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases pass one million
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The number of cases has doubled in less than a week, according to the latest figures.The number of cases has doubled in less than a week, according to the latest figures.

