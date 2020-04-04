Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Indonesia on April 4 confirmed 106 new patients of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092.

Checking body temperature in Indonesia (Photo:https://www.aa.com.tr/)

According to spokesman of the Indonesian Ministry of Health Achmad Yurianto, the number of new deaths in the country has increased by 10, bringing the death toll to 191.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry of the Philippines announced that the country recorded eight more deaths and 76 new COVID-19 infection cases on April 4.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 3,094, including 144 deaths, the ministry said.

The same day, the Malaysian Ministry of Health said the country recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,483.



The death toll from the disease in Malaysia has amounted to 57, including 4 deaths on April 4./. VNA